India Carries Missiles Strikes At Three Locations Inside Pakistan - Military
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 6 (KUNA) -- Pakistan military on Tuesday confirmed that missile strikes were fired by India at Kotli, Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad cities inside Pakistan's territory.
A statement by Director General of Pakistan military's media office, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that missile strikes were fired by India at Kotli, Bahawalpur and Muzaffarabad.
The cowardly enemy India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area in eastern Punjab province, Kotli and Muzaffarabad cities in Pakistan administered Kashmir from the air, he confirmed. "All of our air force jets are airborne.
This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India's airspace.
They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan," the military spokesperson said.
He further said, "Let me say it unequivocally, Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered." The missile attack comes amid tension among archrival India and Pakistan after an attack in Pahalgam area in Indian administered Kashmir killing 26 people.
India accused Pakistan of its involvement in the attack, an allegation denied categorically by Islamabad. (end) sbk
