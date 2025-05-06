403
Trump Hopes India-Pakistan Tension Ends Very Quickly
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 6 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he hoped clashes between India and Pakistan end "very quickly," after New Delhi's forces launched strikes and Islamabad vowed retaliation.
"It's a shame, we just heard about it," Trump said at the White House, after the Indian government said it had hit "terrorist camps" on its western neighbor's territory following a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.
"I just hope it ends very quickly," Trump said.
India and Pakistan have fought three full-scale wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947. (end)
