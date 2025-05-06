403
British Lawmaker: We Strongly Oppose Expansion Of Israel's Operations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 6 (KUNA) -- British Member of Parliament Undersecretary of State for the Middle East Hamish Falconer said Tuesday that his country "strongly oppose the expansion of Israel's operations."
Any attempt to annex land in Gaza would be unacceptable, Falconer added in a statement to the House of Commons on Gaza.
"Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change," he said.
"We want this war to end, we want an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the urgent provision of humanitarian aid and a pathway to a political solution," Falconer noted.
"We urge all parties to return urgently to talks, implement the ceasefire agreement in full and work towards a permanent peace.
We continue to use our full diplomatic weight to bring about a ceasefire and end the suffering," Falconer added.
"As we have said repeatedly, humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool and Israel is bound under international law to allow the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid.
I repeat my call for Israel to engage with partners to allow for a rapid and unhindered resurgence in the flow of aid into Gaza," Falconer said.
"We reiterate our outrage at recent strikes by Israeli forces on humanitarian workers, on infrastructure, and healthcare facilities.
Israel must do far more to protect the civilian population and humanitarian workers, and hold to account those who are responsible," he added.
Recently, the Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the Israel Security Cabinet has approved a plan to expand and intensify Israel's military operations in Gaza.
Reports suggest that the plans could include full military occupation of the entire Gaza Strip. (end)
