Trump's Speech At Tokyo Press Club 32 Years Ago Proved Prophetic

MENAFN - Asia Times) In April, the US president, Donald Trump, announced a policy of reciprocal tariffs, arguing that America had been taken advantage of by“cheaters” and“pillaged” by foreigners. Since then, stock markets around the world have plummeted, and concern has spread that Trump's moves will trigger a recession that risks bringing down the system of trade that has been in place since the end of World War II.

A strong backlash immediately ensued, with the Financial Times describing Trump's moves as“utter lunacy” and“an act of war against the entire world.” Trump is now viewed as one of the most domineering and most unpredictable politicians in the world.

The archive of the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan contains a precious beacon that casts light on Trump's unpredictable behavior. This is in the form of an audio recording of Trump, who visited Japan 32 years ago not as a politician, but as a businessman.

On August 18, 1993, while on a visit to Tokyo, Trump held a press luncheon at the FCCJ, which at that time was located in the Yurakucho Denki Building. He was in the process of discussing various business ventures such as real estate and casinos, but suddenly changed the subject to the trade imbalance between Japan and the United States. In his view, in the previous US-Japan trade negotiations, America had been represented by“morons.” He explained:

At the time, the US had a huge trade deficit with Japan, and was demanding the opening of sectors such as automobiles, semiconductors and supercomputers. Dissatisfied with the slow progress of the negotiations, Trump singled out Carla Hills, the US trade representative under President George HW Bush, for criticism:

He continued:

There was a portentousness to Trump's remarks.

Six years before his press conference in Tokyo, on September 2, 1987, Trump had published an open letter in major American newspapers, including the New York Times and the Washington Post. The letter sharply criticized Japan and other nations for taking advantage of the US over the past decades:

From this perspective, we can see that Trump's worldview was created in the late 1980s or early 1990s, and the language he uses today has not appreciably changed. In other words, he is still living in the world of 1993.