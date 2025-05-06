IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A Announces Its Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Ended March 31, 2025
|
Income Statement
|
03/31/2025
|
03/31/2024
|
Revenues
|
336,028
|
333,013
|
Consolidated Gross Profit
|
205,352
|
225,202
|
Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties
|
(141,903)
|
(601,653)
|
Consolidated Result from Operations
|
(5,458)
|
(430,212)
|
Result for the Period
|
35,063
|
(174,216)
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
IRSA's Shareholders
|
33,417
|
(163,611)
|
Non-Controlling interest
|
1,646
|
(10,605)
|
|
|
|
EPS (Basic)
|
45.10
|
(219.61)
|
EPS (Diluted)
|
39.45
|
(219.61)
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet
|
03/31/2025
|
06/30/2024
|
Current Assets
|
556,717
|
299,487
|
Non-Current Assets
|
2,502,063
|
2,648,718
|
Total Assets
|
3,058,780
|
2,948,205
|
Current Liabilities
|
386,604
|
361,541
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
1,246,434
|
1,071,061
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,633,038
|
1,432,602
|
Non-Controlling Interest
|
89,918
|
97,045
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
1,425,742
|
1,515,603
The Company's market capitalization as of March 31, 2025, was approximately USD 977 million. (75,769,996 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 12.90).
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A . (NYSE: IRS , BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IIIQ FY 2025 Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
Webinar ID: 932 6260 4326
Password: 622331
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986
Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510
Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236
United States of America: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000
Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304
Investor Relations Department.
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
Follow us on X @irsair
SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment