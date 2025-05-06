Partner Real Estate Hosts 'Tacos By The Pool' Celebration For Q1 2025 Top Agents And Listings Blitz Challenge Achievers

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a demonstration of culture-driven leadership and community-building, Partner Real Estate hosted its signature Tacos by the Pool celebration this afternoon at the private residence of its founder. The invite-only event brought together the firm's Top Agents for Q1 2025 and standout participants from its 30-Day Listings Blitz Challenge - a performance-based initiative designed to sharpen agent focus, activity, and conversion.Held in a relaxed backyard setting, the celebration combined casual networking with strategic recognition, creating space for agents to unwind, share best practices, and connect in a meaningful way. The afternoon featured fresh tacos, friendly lawn games including tug-of-war, giant Jenga, and corn hole, along with plenty of real estate talk and peer-to-peer inspiration.“This event isn't just about recognition,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Partner Real Estate.“It's about reinforcing a culture where agents grow together, compete in the right way, and collaborate to raise the standard across the board.”In addition to honoring top producers, the event spotlighted the success of the company's latest 30-Day Listings Blitz Challenge cohort - agents who demonstrated daily discipline and results over a 30-day period. While specific numbers weren't disclosed publicly, company leadership confirmed that this group generated dozens of listings, escrows, and exclusive buyer agreements in just one month - driven by consistency and execution.The highlight of the afternoon was a mindset-focused message grounded in the principle of BE. DO. HAVE. - a simple yet powerful framework that encourages agents to focus first on who they are becoming, then on the consistent actions they take, in order to ultimately achieve the outcomes they desire.“Success doesn't come from what you do once in a while,” the message emphasized.“It comes from what you do every day - the habits, the mindset, the small wins that stack up over time.”With events like Tacos by the Pool, Partner Real Estate continues to lead with culture and community, building not just a brokerage, but a movement where agents support one another and win together.For more information about joining Partner Real Estate or participating in future training and growth initiatives, visit

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA

Partner Real Estate

+1 626-789-0159

estate

