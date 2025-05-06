US Regulator Withdraws Appeal Against Kalshi: What It Means For Traders

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has decided to dismiss an appeal by the prediction market platform, Kalshi. This decision comes after a long legal battle between the CFTC and Kalshi regarding the platform's legality.

The CFTC's decision to dismiss the appeal means that Kalshi will not be able to operate as a prediction market in the United States. This is a significant blow to Kalshi, as they had hoped to continue offering their services to US customers.

Despite this setback, Kalshi has vowed to continue fighting for the legalization of prediction markets in the US. They believe that prediction markets offer a valuable service to consumers and should be allowed to operate in the country.

Prediction markets allow users to bet on the outcomes of future events, such as elections or sporting events. These markets can provide valuable insights into public opinion and can be used for a variety of purposes, including risk management and forecasting.

Kalshi is not the only prediction market platform to face legal challenges in the US. Several other platforms have also come under scrutiny from regulators, who are concerned about the potential for market manipulation and other illegal activities.

While the future of prediction markets in the US is uncertain, Kalshi remains committed to the idea that these markets have a place in the financial landscape. They will continue to push for the legalization of prediction markets and hope to one day operate legally in the US.

