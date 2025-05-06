Blinq Raises $25M Series A To Reimagine The Start Of Every Professional Relationship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Blinq started as a digital business card. Today, it leads the way in how over 2.5 million professionals share who they are, save valuable connections, and follow through - whether they're meeting a new potential client, investor, or collaborator. Blinq is on track to surpass 50 million card shares in 2025. This viral growth makes Blinq one of the fastest-growing platforms servicing the first moment of connection between two people and the market leading digital business card solution globally.

Blinq captures the moment most platforms ignore: when two people meet for the first time. Instead of focusing on managing relationships after they've formed, Blinq zeroes in on the first few seconds - when attention is highest, intent is clear, and trust is still being formed.

"Blinq is positioning itself at the very top of the professional relationship funnel," said Priya Saiprasad, co-founder and general partner at Touring Capital. "It's building the system of record for in-person networking and doing it with a product that's delightfully simple, beautifully designed, and already proven to scale."

Blinq users create personalized digital business cards and share them instantly via QR code, email signature, NFC tap, short link, or video call background. Users can create multiple cards tailored to different contexts - work, side hustle and personal use - so they always show up the right way, in the right moment. Each interaction leads to a sleek profile - no app from the other person required - where contacts can connect, capture details automatically (like where and when you met), and sync into CRMs like HubSpot or Salesforce.

"For 700 years, business cards have been paper, passive, and easily lost," said Rick Baker, Partner at Blackbird Ventures. "It wasn't until the pandemic normalized QR codes that this shift became possible. Blinq has seized the moment to bring this centuries-old ritual into the cloud, and in doing so, they're transforming how professionals initiate relationships."

This B2C virality has fueled serious B2B momentum: over 7,500 businesses now use Blinq to manage employee cards at scale, control how their brand shows up, onboard teams faster, and capture contact leads automatically. Blinq cards are already being used by employees at more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies.

"This round marks a pivotal step in Blinq's journey to become the relationship layer for modern professionals," said Jarrod Webb, CEO and Founder at Blinq. "We're not just helping people connect - we're helping them act on every relationship that starts. Blinq is becoming the infrastructure for how modern relationships begin and grow."

Where CRMs and social platforms focus on existing contacts, Blinq is building the first system of record for real-world, first-time professional interactions - optimized for speed, context, and follow-through. In a world where your identity is fragmented across various platforms - and new connections are too easy to forget – Blinq gives you one place to show up well in that first interaction. It's a dynamic identity layer that keeps contact details current and helps you manage every version of yourself in every first moment.

As the platform becomes increasingly embedded in business workflows, investors see an opportunity to expand how professionals initiate and manage relationships.

"We are excited about how Blinq transforms fleeting encounters into lasting and valuable professional relationships," said Adam Coccari, Managing Director at HubSpot Ventures. "By capturing the context around a new connection and seamlessly integrating with existing tools like HubSpot, Blinq is building a relationship intelligence layer for millions of individuals and organizations around the world."

About Blinq

Blinq helps professionals connect in a way that's fast, memorable, and built for follow-through. Founded in Australia, Blinq is now the world's top-rated and most popular digital business card platform, with over 2.5 million users across 500,000 companies and offices in Sydney, Melbourne, San Francisco and New York. From individuals to global teams, Blinq makes it effortless to start - and scale - better professional relationships. Learn more at .

SOURCE Blinq