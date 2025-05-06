The Independence Fund Brings Veterans' Voices To D.C. For MAY 6 VA Hearing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Their presence underscored the importance of including the voices of those most impacted in shaping the future of Veteran care. The hearing marked Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins' first official appearance before the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs since his appointment. As Veteran advocates, The Independence Fund assisted in ensuring heroes were included in the event.

After the hearing, these heroes met with Secretary Doug Collins and a representative of his office, where they were able to provide their perspectives on VA care and ways to improve the VA healthcare system.

"I finally feel like my voice is being heard," said Marine Corps Veteran Trey Sharpe, who attended the hearing and the meeting afterward. "One of the biggest barriers I've had in my life, when trying to overcome my disabilities, is feeling like I had someone beside me. With The Independence Fund doing this with me, I no longer feel alone."

Leaders at The Independence Fund are particularly interested in Secretary Collins' plans for addressing the unique challenges faced by Veterans with severe injuries, including access to specialized healthcare, prosthetics, and home modifications.

"Veterans' voices must be heard in these important discussions," said Clark Pennington, Chief Operating Officer of The Independence Fund. "Proper leadership is vital to the future of Veteran care, and we are committed to ensuring that the needs of catastrophically wounded Veterans are prioritized and addressed."

The Independence Fund will continue working to organize a future round table discussion with Secretary Collins to facilitate a more in-depth dialogue on the issues impacting the Veteran community. This round table will provide a platform for Veterans and advocates to share their experiences and recommendations directly with the Secretary.

