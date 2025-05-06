Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Reschedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Affirms Southwest Gas Corporation Guidance And Outlook

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX ) ("Southwest Gas Holdings" or the "Company") today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its financial results and conference call related to the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, which had previously been scheduled for May 7, 2025. Southwest Gas Holdings plans to issue financial results and hold its earnings conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Monday, May 12, 2025. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at .

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025 Time: 11:00 AM ET Telephone number: (800) 836-8184 International number: (646) 357-8785

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at . Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (888) 660-6345 or internationally at (646) 517-4150, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. Replay code is 15264#. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on May 19, 2025.

Financial Guidance and Outlook

The Company also affirms its full year forward-looking guidance for Southwest Gas Corporation, previously provided on February 26, 2025, as follows:

(in millions, except percentages)

Current Estimates 2025 Net income guidance(1)

$ 265 - $ 275 2025 Capital expenditures in support of customer growth, system improvements, and pipe replacement programs

~$880 2025 - 2029 Adjusted net income CAGR(2)

6.0% - 8.0% 2025- 2029 Capital expenditures

$ 4,300 2025 - 2029 Rate base CAGR(2)

6.0% - 8.0% (1) Assumes $3 - $5 million COLI earnings.



(2) Net income and rate base compound annual growth rate: base year 2025.





In a separate press release issued today, Centuri Holdings affirmed its full year 2025 outlook. Southwest Gas Holdings owns approximately 81% of the stock of Centuri Holdings, Inc.

About Southwest Gas Holdings

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its primary operating subsidiary Southwest Gas Corporation, engages in the business of purchasing, distributing, and transporting natural gas. Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is the majority owner of Centuri Holdings, Inc., which provides comprehensive utility infrastructure services across North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "will," "predict," "continue," "forecast," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "outlook," "could," "target," "project," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "should," "may" and "assume," as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Factors that could cause actual results to differ also include (without limitation) those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk" in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's and Southwest Gas Corporation's current and periodic reports, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed from time to time with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Southwest Gas on its website or otherwise. Southwest Gas does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED