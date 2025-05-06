Ron Simon And Associates Files The First Salmonella Lawsuit Against Aladdin Mediterranean Café In San Diego

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Daniel Meza and Nubia Munguia, who together consumed a lamb and chicken dish and other items at Aladdin Mediterranean Café on April 26, 2025. Within days, both began to suffer from diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and dehydration. Both were forced to seek medical attention, with Ms. Munguia requiring hospitalization. Both tested positive for salmonella, and are still recovering from the effects of salmonella poisoning.

The lawsuit comes after health officials from the San Diego County Public Health Department linked at least 14 confirmed illnesses, including five hospitalizations, to consumption of food from Aladdin Mediterranean Café in San Diego. As of now, most victims are believed to have eaten at the restaurant on either April 25th or 26th of this year.

While the specific food(s) contaminated with salmonella have not been identified, Aladdin Mediterranean Café has accrued at least seven violations for failing to properly maintain or regulate holding temperatures for the food it served in the past.

According to Ron Simon, the nationally renowned Salmonella food poisoning lawyer handling Mr. Meza and Ms. Munguia's cases, as well as the cases of several other Salmonella victims:

"Salmonella can be very dangerous to humans. Any consumer who ate at Aladdin Mediterranean Café in the last week of April, 2025 should immediately contact a medical professional if they are experiencing symptoms of a Salmonella infection."

He added: "Through this and other lawsuits we are going to make sure that all of the victims in this outbreak are fairly and fully compensated for their injuries, and that Aladdin Mediterranean Café takes steps to prevent this from ever happening again."

Food Safety Attorneys Establish Aladdin Mediterranean Café Salmonella Claim Center

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established an Aladdin Mediterranean Café Salmonella Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Salmonella Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or by going to the firm's Website, at .

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 31 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $850,000,000 for their clients. His firm regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

