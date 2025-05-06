Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Of Claims Against FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) On Behalf Of Investors


2025-05-06 06:15:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against FTI Consulting, Inc. (“FTI” or the“Company”) (NYSE:FCN). The investigation concerns whether FTI and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

On April 24, 2025, FTI issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, FTI reported revenue of $898.3 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3% and missing consensus estimates by $8.38 million. FTI also reported net income of $61.8 million, compared to $80 million for the same period in the prior year. The Company attributed the decrease“primarily ... to lower revenues and a $25.3 million special charge related to severance and other employee-related costs[.]” On this news, the price of FTI shares declined by $6.60 per share, from $168.51 per share on April 23, 2025, to close at $161.91 on April 24, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FTI securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

[CONTACT US]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Kirby McInerney LLP
Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.
212-699-1180

...


