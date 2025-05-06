Limey Unveils Powerful New Features: QR Code Analytics, Rich Text Editor, And New Site Templates Now Live

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oakland, MD, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limey, the fast-growing digital platform for creators, businesses, and professionals, has rolled out a fresh wave of product updates aimed at making digital engagement smarter, sharper, and more personalized than ever before.









Limey's latest updates bring new levels of analytics, customization, and control-empowering users to connect smarter and stand out online.





The latest release includes several highly requested features, performance improvements, and new physical product offerings-all designed to give users more control, insight, and customization power across the Limey platform.

Highlights from Limey's Latest Release:

QR Code Analytics

Limey's QR codes now come equipped with built-in analytics, allowing users to track visits, locations, and campaign performance-all from a unified dashboard. Marketers can also add UTM parameters for more granular tracking.

New vCard Site Template

Users who use Limey's NFC business cards can now launch a tailored vCard site in seconds. The new template is optimized for mobile and designed to enhance networking with a modern, professional presence.

Extended Link Character Limit

Say goodbye to truncated URLs-Limey has increased its link character limit from 100 to 1,000, allowing for more flexibility and longer tracking links.

Rich Text Editing

Limey's site editor now supports rich formatting, including:



Text and background color options

Bullet and numbered lists A cleaner, more intuitive editing interface

This empowers users to better showcase content and improve readability without any coding knowledge.

Expanded Product Line

Limey's physical product offering now includes:



Google Review Plates in Matte or Glossy finishes

Review Stands with Facebook and Yelp support Business Card Bands in Pink, Red, or Black

All are available now in the Limey Shop .

Feedback and Future Updates

Limey continues to develop based on community feedback. Users are encouraged to submit ideas and feature requests directly through the platform.



To explore the new features, visit Limey .

These updates were developed in collaboration with WebLime , a leading web design agency focused on building fast, user-friendly digital experiences.

About Limey

Limey is the all-in-one digital platform for streamlining your online presence. Create stunning one-page sites, shorten links, generate QR codes, and network effortlessly-all without code. Collect leads, receive donations, and share content in seconds. Whether you're a creator, entrepreneur, or brand, Limey gives you the tools to connect, engage, and grow with ease.

Press inquiries

Limey



Edan Ben-Atar

...

(301) 307-2233

5000 Thayer Center STE C

Oakland, MD 21550



