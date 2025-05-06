Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cboe Global Markets Declares Second-Quarter 2025 Dividend


2025-05-06 05:30:53
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2025. The second-quarter 2025 dividend is payable on June 13, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 30, 2025.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .

CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

MENAFN06052025003732001241ID1109515544

