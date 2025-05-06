Deadline Extended: Enter The National Press Club Journalism Awards By May 16

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The deadline to enter the National Press Club Journalism Awards has been extended to Friday, May 16, 2025. Click here to enter .

New for the 2025 competition, the Arthur E. Rowse Award for Excellence in Examining the News Media has increased its prize to $1,000 and expanded eligibility to include online, print, and broadcast journalism. The award recognizes work that critically examines the role and responsibility of the media in shaping public understanding and holding those in power accountable.

Starting this year, we have broadened the scope of eligible entries in our news photography category. News photos submitted to stock photo agencies and published for syndication, in addition to those appearing in traditional news media, are now eligible for consideration. This change reflects the evolving landscape of journalism and ensures a wider pool of talented photographers can showcase their work in our contest.

Some categories will feature cash prizes of up to $1,000 or a one-year complimentary membership at the National Press Club. Entries can be submitted by individual journalists or their employers. The awards include 15 categories covering a broad spectrum of journalistic excellence, from politics and breaking news to investigative reporting, multimedia journalism, and global affairs. A complete list of categories is available here.

Winners will be announced in June and celebrated at the 52nd Annual Journalism Awards Dinner on Wednesday, August 27 at the National Press Club. Purchase your tickets online and join us for this signature celebration of excellence in journalism.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading organization for professional journalists. With a membership of 3,000 individuals representing nearly every major news outlet, the NPC is a vocal advocate for press freedom both in the U.S. and internationally.

Contact:

Cecily Scott Martin

[email protected] 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED