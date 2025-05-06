Pixalate’S April 2025 North America Top 100 Mobile App Store Bundle Ids: ‘Wordscapes’ Leads On Apple App Store In U.S. And Canada, ‘Scrabble® GO-Classic’ Ranks No. 1 On Google Play Store In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, the Bundle ID for 'Solitaire' (com.tripledot.solitaire) led in the U.S. on the Google Play Store London, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the April 2025 Top 100 North America Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in the U.S. and Canada .

In addition to the U.S. and Canada reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United Kingdom , Spain , France , the Netherlands , Germany , Mexico , Brazil , China , Japan , India, and Singapore . Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 20 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in April 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed. Top North America Mobile App Bundle IDs (April 2025) United States - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1207472156 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc. 1617391485 Block Blast! ARETIS LIMITED 1407852246 Happy Color by Numbers Game X-FLOW LTD

United States - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name - Classic Cards Tripledot Studios Limited Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzle Tripledot Studios Limited

Canada - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name Scrabble® GO-Classic Word Game Scopely TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. Happy Color®: Coloring Book X-FLOW

Canada - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1207472156 Wordscapes PeopleFun, Inc. 1617391485 Block Blast! ARETIS LIMITED 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC

Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (April 2025)



United States (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )

Canada (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )

Spain (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )

Germany (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )

United Kingdom (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )

Mexico (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )

Brazil (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )

China (Google Play Store )

Japan (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )

Singapore (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )

France (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )

Netherlands (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) India (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )



About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

CONTACT: Nina Talcott ...