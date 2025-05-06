Pixalate’S April 2025 North America Top 100 Mobile App Store Bundle Ids: ‘Wordscapes’ Leads On Apple App Store In U.S. And Canada, ‘Scrabble® GO-Classic’ Ranks No. 1 On Google Play Store In Canada
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1207472156
|Wordscapes
|PeopleFun, Inc.
|1617391485
|Block Blast!
|ARETIS LIMITED
|1407852246
|Happy Color by Numbers Game
|X-FLOW LTD
United States - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|- Classic Cards
|Tripledot Studios Limited
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
|Woodoku - Wood Block Puzzle
|Tripledot Studios Limited
Canada - Google Play Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|Scrabble® GO-Classic Word Game
|Scopely
|TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space
|Flextech Inc.
|Happy Color®: Coloring Book
|X-FLOW
Canada - Apple App Store
|Bundle ID
|App Name
|Developer Name
|1207472156
|Wordscapes
|PeopleFun, Inc.
|1617391485
|Block Blast!
|ARETIS LIMITED
|319881193
|Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat
|Grindr LLC
Download the Global Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs (April 2025)
- United States (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Canada (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Spain (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Germany (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) United Kingdom (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Mexico (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Brazil (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) China (Google Play Store ) Japan (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Singapore (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) France (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) Netherlands (Google Play Store & Apple App Store ) India (Google Play Store & Apple App Store )
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.CONTACT: Nina Talcott ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment