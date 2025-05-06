Calming First Day Nerves: Puppy Day Jitters, The Second Book In The Pawsome Pals Series, Offers Reassurance And Support.

Puppy Day Jitters Press Release

Shannon Mori

Puppy Day Jitters

Puppy Day Jitters, a new children's book available on May 7, 2025 by internationally sold author, Shannon Mori, covers first day uncertainty and reassurance.

BRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Book Release: Puppy Day Jitters Pawsome Pals book seriesStarting something new may result in many new emotions. The first day of school can bring uncertainty, but reassurance can be found in knowing that we are not alone. This is what unfolds in the heartwarming children's book by internationally sold author Shannon Mori. The book will be released worldwide on May 7, 2025.In Puppy Day Jitters, Dolce is facing all of those first day jitters and her best friend, Sophia, offers all the support, compassion, and encouragement she needs. With a mission to encourage discussion about the universal experience of being anxious or nervous, Mori's book promotes empathy and addresses emotions that go with starting something new.Puppy Day Jitters is the second book in the Pawsome Pals book series. This book series features pets with problems and their pals who help their pets sort through them. Puppy Day Jitters will be available in both paperback and hardcover at book retailers, such as Amazon , Barnes and Noble , and Walmart , online globally.Shannon Mori has had a passion for writing and a love of animals since she was a child. Combining both into books that children and their parents will not only love to read, but also will learn something about themselves, others and the world around them is her dream come true. Follow her journey and her blog, That's A'Mori, and learn when the next book will be released at and on social media.

Shannon Mori

Shannon Mori

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.