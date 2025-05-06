Apartment Realty Group Sells 3-Unit Multifamily Property In Escondido

3 Units // Escondido // $1,280,000

An Apartment Community on W 10th Ave Consisting of one (1) Detached Main House and Two (2) Townhomes Has Sold for $1,280,000

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the seller in the sale of a 3-Unit Apartment Community in Escondido near Downtown Escondido off City Centre Parkway. The property, located at 319 W 10th Ave Escondido, CA 92025, is in one of San Diego's highest demand rental markets within close proximity to transit, shops and restaurants. The asset consists of one (1) detached 2Bedroom / 1Bathroom main house, and two (2) 3Bedroom / 2Bathroom two-story townhomes including three (3) single-car garages and an additional three (3) off-street parking spots. The property is situated on 6,867sf lot including 2,997sf of rentable building space. Property amenities include in-unit laundry and a common area courtyard."This asset drew significant interest for it's unique unit mix. With a detached main house and two-story townhomes, we were able to help buyers see value in the rental upside of these oversized units. We procured multiple offers and closed escrow just under $1.3M," said La Bruna. The final closing price was $1,280,000.

