Ginkgo Bioworks Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
As of March 31,
As of December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 312,420
$ 561,572
Marketable securities
204,502
-
Accounts receivable, net
26,293
21,857
Accounts receivable - related parties
877
586
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
20,442
18,729
Total current assets
564,534
602,744
Property, plant and equipment, net
197,828
203,720
Operating lease right-of-use assets
383,394
394,435
Investments
32,173
48,704
Intangible assets, net
68,756
72,510
Other non-current assets
46,778
55,336
Total assets
$ 1,293,463
$ 1,377,449
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 11,267
$ 14,169
Deferred revenue
33,653
27,710
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
70,747
65,387
Total current liabilities
115,667
107,266
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
80,378
98,783
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
434,561
438,766
Other non-current liabilities
15,430
16,576
Total liabilities
646,036
661,391
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value
-
-
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
5
5
Additional paid-in capital
6,576,786
6,555,416
Accumulated deficit
(5,928,514)
(5,837,557)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(850)
(1,806)
Total stockholders' equity
647,427
716,058
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,293,463
$ 1,377,449
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cell Engineering revenue
$ 38,230
$ 27,889
Biosecurity revenue
10,088
10,055
Total revenue
48,318
37,944
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of Biosecurity revenue (1)
7,957
9,202
Cost of other revenue (1)
4,090
-
Research and development (1)
70,923
136,457
General and administrative (1)
49,043
70,287
Restructuring charges
5,273
-
Total operating expenses
137,286
215,946
Loss from operations
(88,968)
(178,002)
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
6,081
11,711
Loss on investments
(3,693)
(2,544)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
-
940
Other income (expense), net
(4,289)
2,015
Total other income (expense)
(1,901)
12,122
Loss before income taxes
(90,869)
(165,880)
Income tax expense
88
31
Net loss
$ (90,957)
$ (165,911)
Net loss per share:
Basic
$ (1.68)
$ (3.31)
Diluted
$ (1.68)
$ (3.32)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
54,241,619
50,111,460
Diluted
54,241,619
50,133,366
Comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$ (90,957)
$ (165,911)
Other comprehensive (loss) income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
849
(3,035)
Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities
107
-
Total other comprehensive (loss) income
956
(3,035)
Comprehensive loss
$ (90,001)
$ (168,946)
(1) Total stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of employer payroll taxes, was allocated as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Research and development
$ 9,184
$ 24,120
General and administrative
9,912
18,277
Cost of Biosecurity revenue
735
-
Cost of other revenue
969
-
Total
$ 20,800
$ 42,397
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (90,957)
$ (165,911)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,366
12,869
Stock-based compensation
20,431
40,782
Loss on investments
3,693
2,544
Change in fair value of notes receivable
5,285
-
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
-
(940)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(1,302)
(926)
Non-cash lease expense
7,379
5,637
Non-cash in-process research and development
-
16,816
Other non-cash activity
149
(442)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(4,693)
(6,770)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
462
1,154
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,675
-
Other non-current assets
(167)
(707)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
6,419
10,871
Deferred revenue, current and non-current
(12,471)
(2,912)
Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current
(4,790)
(4,097)
Other non-current liabilities
-
2,773
Net cash used in operating activities
(51,521)
(89,259)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable debt securities
(191,182)
-
Purchases of property and equipment
(7,622)
(6,710)
Business acquisition
-
(5,400)
Other
120
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(198,684)
(12,110)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
70
Principal payments on finance leases
(207)
(294)
Contingent consideration payment
-
(621)
Net cash used in financing activities
(207)
(845)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
74
(157)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(250,338)
(102,371)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
561,572
944,073
Restricted cash, beginning of period
44,171
45,511
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
605,743
989,584
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
312,420
840,440
Restricted cash, end of period
42,985
46,773
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 355,405
$ 887,213
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Segment Information
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cell Engineering
Revenue
$ 38,230
$ 27,889
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of other revenue
3,121
-
Research and development
48,670
81,898
General and administrative
18,027
38,244
Cell Engineering operating loss
(31,588)
(92,253)
Biosecurity
Revenue
10,088
10,055
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of Biosecurity revenue
7,223
9,202
Research and development
-
120
General and administrative
8,050
11,951
Biosecurity operating loss
(5,185)
(11,218)
Total segment operating loss
(36,773)
(103,471)
Reconciling items to reconcile total segment operating loss to loss before income taxes:
Stock-based compensation (1)
20,800
42,397
Depreciation and amortization
15,366
12,869
Restructuring charges (2)
5,273
-
Carrying cost of excess space (net of sublease income) (3)
11,674
-
Merger and acquisition related expense (income) (4)
(918)
2,394
Acquired in-process research and development
-
16,871
Other (income) expense, net (5)
1,901
(12,122)
Loss before income taxes
$ (90,869)
$ (165,880)
(1)
Includes $0.4 million and $1.6 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2)
Restructuring charges primarily consist of employee termination costs from the reduction in force commenced in June 2024.
(3)
The carrying cost of excess space includes base rent, common area maintenance charges, and real estate taxes associated with facilities the Company is not occupying, net of any sublease income from these spaces.
(4)
Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions, including: (i) legal, consulting, and accounting fees associated with acquisitions; (ii) post-acquisition employee retention bonuses; (iii) (gain)/loss from changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from acquisitions; and (iv) costs associated with the Zymergen Bankruptcy, as well as securities litigation costs.
(5)
Includes interest income, interest expense, loss on investments, changes in fair value of certain assets and liabilities, and other gains and losses.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
Net loss (1)
$ (90,957)
$ (165,911)
Interest income, net
(6,081)
(11,711)
Income tax expense
88
31
Depreciation and amortization
15,366
12,869
EBITDA
|
(81,584)
|
|
(164,722)
|
Stock-based compensation (2)
|
20,800
|
|
42,397
|
Restructuring charges (3)
|
5,273
|
|
-
|
Loss on investments
|
3,693
|
|
2,544
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
-
|
|
(940)
|
Merger and acquisition related expense (income) (4)
|
(918)
|
|
2,394
|
Change in fair value of convertible notes
|
5,285
|
|
1,326
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (47,451)
|
|
$ (117,001)
|
|
|
(1)
|
All periods include non-cash revenue when earned, including $7.5 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 recognized pursuant to the termination of revenue contracts with BiomEdit.
|
|
|
(2)
|
Includes $0.4 million and $1.6 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
|
|
(3)
|
Restructuring charges primarily consist of employee termination costs from the reduction in force commenced in June 2024.
|
|
|
(4)
|
Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions, including: (i) legal, consulting, and accounting fees associated with acquisitions; (ii) post-acquisition employee retention bonuses; (iii) (gain)/loss from changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from acquisitions; and (iv) costs associated with the Zymergen Bankruptcy, as well as securities litigation costs. Not included in this adjustment are acquired in-process research and development expenses, which totaled zero and $16.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
SOURCE Ginkgo BioworksWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment