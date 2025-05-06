Elliott Management Presents The Choice For Phillips 66 Shareholders

PSX Leadership Supports Poor Performance and the Status Quo

Elliott's "Streamline 66" Plan Would Create a Stronger Phillips 66 Based on Experience and Results, Not Rhetoric

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together make it a top-five shareholder in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX ) (the "Company" or "Phillips"), today released an investor presentation titled "Streamline 66: The Choice for Shareholders."

Elliott presented Phillips 66 shareholders with a simple choice ahead of the Annual General Meeting on May 21st. Do shareholders want to support the current leadership team, which considers its performance acceptable and is committed to the status quo? Or do shareholders want to elect shareholder-nominated directors empowered to drive accountability and improve long-term performance?

The full presentation can be downloaded by clicking here .

Elliott Investment Management L.P., together with the other participants in Elliott's proxy solicitation (collectively, "Elliott"), has filed a definitive proxy statement and accompanying GOLD universal proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to be used to solicit proxies with respect to the election of Elliott's slate of highly qualified director candidates and the other proposals to be presented at the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Phillips 66, a Delaware corporation ("Phillips" or the "Company"). Stockholders are advised to read the proxy statement and any other documents related to the solicitation of stockholders of the Company in connection with the Annual Meeting because they contain important information, including information relating to the participants in Elliott's proxy solicitation. These materials and other materials filed by Elliott with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies are available at no charge on the SEC's website at . The definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents filed by Elliott with the SEC are also available, without charge, by directing a request to Elliott's proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners LLC, at its toll-free number (877) 629-6357 or via email at [email protected] .

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $72.7 billion of assets as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact:

Casey Friedman

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

(212) 478-1780

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Bruce Goldfarb / Pat McHugh

Okapi Partners LLC

(877) 629-6357

(212) 297-0720

[email protected]

SOURCE Elliott Investment Management L.P.

