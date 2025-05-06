IEHP Network Hospitals Receive National Recognition By Global Patient Safety Organization
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of all Joint Commission certifications awarded in four categories to hospitals across the state are within the Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) care network.
By collaborating with The Joint Commission, IEHP applies their evidence-based, disease-specific certification programs to improve patient care. All participating hospitals achieved Gold Seal of Approval® certification in less than 12 months.
"This is such a significant achievement, not just for IEHP but for all of our hospital partners," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "Completing certification requirements in less than a year shows just how dedicated our entire network is to ensuring our community has access to quality health care services."
The Joint Commission, a trusted global partner in health care quality and patient safety, sets certification standards developed in consultation with health care experts, providers, measurement experts and patients. Currently, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 23,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States.
All participating hospitals must complete a six-step process to achieve the two-year certifications, which includes a review conducted by The Joint Commission.
"Our collaboration with The Joint Commission and Inland Empire area hospitals demonstrates our united commitment to quality and safety by evaluating our disease specific programs against evidence-based standards, clinical practice guidelines and performance improvement measures," said IEHP Vice President of Hospital Relations Sylvia Lozano. "We remain dedicated to our hospitals in partnering on initiatives that continue to improve care delivery and promote optimal care and vibrant health for our communities."
Certification highlights include:
-
Thirteen in-network hospitals achieved Sepsis Certification, accounting for nearly 45% of all hospitals statewide with Sepsis Certification from The Joint Commission:
-
Barstow Community Hospital
Corona Regional Medical Center
Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs
Hemet Global Medical Center
Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree
Menifee Global Medical Center
Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center in Riverside
Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley
Redlands Community Hospital
San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland
St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino
Temecula Valley Hospital
Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville
-
Community Hospital of San Bernardino
John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio
Loma Linda University Children's Hospital
Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Riverside Community Hospital
Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley
"The Joint Commission applauds Inland Empire Health Plan and its network hospitals for prioritizing safe, high-quality patient care for all through the pursuit of Joint Commission certification," said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, Executive Vice President, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and Chief Nursing Officer, The Joint Commission. "Through the framework that Joint Commission certification provides, these organizations are moving the needle to ensure that the care they provide is evidence based and outcomes oriented."
To learn more about The Joint Commission and its certification process, visit .
About IEHP
With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid public health plan in the country, and for the fourth year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. Founded in 1996, IEHP supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). As of 2024, IEHP also offers Covered California plans, further ensuring health care access for even more IE residents. Today, IEHP has a robust network of quality doctors throughout our two counties and nearly 4,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, go to iehp.
