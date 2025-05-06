IEHP Network Hospitals Receive National Recognition By Global Patient Safety Organization

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of all Joint Commission certifications awarded in four categories to hospitals across the state are within the Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) care network.

By collaborating with The Joint Commission, IEHP applies their evidence-based, disease-specific certification programs to improve patient care. All participating hospitals achieved Gold Seal of Approval® certification in less than 12 months.

"This is such a significant achievement, not just for IEHP but for all of our hospital partners," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "Completing certification requirements in less than a year shows just how dedicated our entire network is to ensuring our community has access to quality health care services."

The Joint Commission, a trusted global partner in health care quality and patient safety, sets certification standards developed in consultation with health care experts, providers, measurement experts and patients. Currently, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 23,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States.

All participating hospitals must complete a six-step process to achieve the two-year certifications, which includes a review conducted by The Joint Commission.

"Our collaboration with The Joint Commission and Inland Empire area hospitals demonstrates our united commitment to quality and safety by evaluating our disease specific programs against evidence-based standards, clinical practice guidelines and performance improvement measures," said IEHP Vice President of Hospital Relations Sylvia Lozano. "We remain dedicated to our hospitals in partnering on initiatives that continue to improve care delivery and promote optimal care and vibrant health for our communities."

Certification highlights include:



Thirteen in-network hospitals achieved Sepsis Certification, accounting for nearly 45% of all hospitals statewide with Sepsis Certification from The Joint Commission:



Barstow Community Hospital



Corona Regional Medical Center



Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs



Hemet Global Medical Center



Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree



Menifee Global Medical Center



Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center in Riverside



Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley



Redlands Community Hospital



San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland



St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino



Temecula Valley Hospital

Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville

Six in-network hospitals achieved Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care:



Community Hospital of San Bernardino



John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio



Loma Linda University Children's Hospital



Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta



Riverside Community Hospital

Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley

Loma Linda University Medical Center achieved Advanced Certification in Heart Failure. Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center achieved Pneumonia Certification.

"The Joint Commission applauds Inland Empire Health Plan and its network hospitals for prioritizing safe, high-quality patient care for all through the pursuit of Joint Commission certification," said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, Executive Vice President, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and Chief Nursing Officer, The Joint Commission. "Through the framework that Joint Commission certification provides, these organizations are moving the needle to ensure that the care they provide is evidence based and outcomes oriented."

