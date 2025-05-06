Endeavour Silver Has Commenced Wet Commissioning Activities At Its Terronera Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)is pleased to announce the commencement of wet commissioning activities at its Terronera Project in Jalisco state, Mexico; a critical milestone in the lead-up to full-scale production.

“With wet commissioning now underway at Terronera, we are confident in the strength of our project and the operational path ahead,” commented Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer.“This achievement is a reflection of the commitment and expertise of our team, and we look forward to maintaining this momentum as we advance toward ramping up to commercial production.”

Terronera's wet commissioning process involves the introduction of water and slurry into the plant circuits in order to validate the performance of equipment and systems under operational conditions. This critical phase follows the successful completion of dry commissioning, during which the mechanical, electrical, and control systems are tested without load.

The first slurry has now been introduced to the concentrate filter and preliminary performance has been consistent with design expectations. The operations and commissioning teams continue to closely monitor system performance, working in alignment with safety, environmental, and quality standards.

As the wet commission phase is completed, attention will be given to increasing feed and run times, and ramping up production to full throughput. The Company plans to provide operational guidance as ramp up advances.

Endeavour would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of its construction, engineering, and operations teams, whose dedication and commitment have brought Terronera to this important stage safely and efficiently.

About Endeavour Silver: Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company committed to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and Peru, and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco State, the Company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile, and the United States, which has helped it achieve its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer.

