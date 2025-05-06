America’S Got Talent Winner Brandon Leake Launches Initiative To Inspire Change Through Words

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brandon Leake Inc. has launched a national program that uses poetry and storytelling to foster education and community dialogue. The initiative engages schools, businesses, and organizations through workshops and digital events, encouraging self-expression, reflection, and growth through spoken word performances and personal narratives.







Photo Courtesy of Brandon Leake

STOCKTON, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Leake Inc., the creative force behind spoken word artist and America's Got Talent winner Brandon Leake, has launched a national program that uses poetry and motivational speaking to support education and community engagement. This new initiative is entitled The Poetic Residency Program, which brings personal storytelling and creative expression into classrooms, workplaces, and public spaces nationwide. This week-long residency program features dynamic spoken word performances, engaging workshop activities, and a space for youth to share their voice!

The program builds on Brandon Leake Inc.'s established work, blending performance with education and conversation. Leake's project encourages people to reflect on their experiences, speak openly, and listen with purpose through school workshops, corporate sessions, and local events. Whether in a gymnasium, auditorium, or digital space, each gathering fosters honest dialogue and connection.

Recent cultural shifts have created new opportunities for poetry and spoken word, particularly among younger audiences. In 2024, nearly 12 percent of U.S. adults reported reading or listening to poetry. Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram have played a key role in this growth, making the art form more convenient and immediate. Brandon Leake Inc. taps into this trend, using poetry to meet audiences in familiar spaces and opening new doors for self-expression.

Brandon Leake alongside his poetic residency program, has also partnered with Vertex Education to co-create a digital junior high creative writing curriculum. This one-semester course uses Brandon's storytelling techniques to help students craft original work, build confidence, and connect through creativity. Brandon Leake alongside his poetic residency program, has also partnered with Vertex Education to co-create a digital junior high creative writing curriculum that brings his storytelling techniques into classrooms nationwide. This one-semester course uses Brandon's unique voice to help students craft original work, build confidence, and connect through creativity. Brandon Leake Inc. and Vertex Education will offer and market the course through both organizations' networks, providing schools with a fresh, inspiring approach to creative writing.

“This program is about giving people the space to speak their truth and learn from one another.” That focus on storytelling has helped the company expand its reach through live performances and strategic partnerships.

Brandon Leake Inc. has worked with various organizations, from colleges and community centers to global brands like Meta and the NBA. In 2024 alone, the company delivered keynote speeches at major events, including the California Community College Basic Needs Summit. As interest continues to grow, the company reports a 10 percent increase in annual revenue and aims for 60 percent growth in the coming year.

To support this expansion, the new program offers options for different audiences. Workshops cover themes like mental health, inclusion, and personal development, using poetry as a starting point. The program provides sessions in person and online for schools, companies, and community groups nationwide. Interested participants can book through the Brandon Leake Inc. website.

The organization encourages participants to move from listening to action by helping them recognize the value of their own voice.“Every person has a story worth sharing,” shares Leake.“When people feel heard, they begin to see the possibility of change–not just around them, but within themselves.”

For event details or scheduling inquiries, visit Brandon Leake Inc.

About Brandon Leake Inc.

Brandon Leake Inc. creates live and digital programs that blend spoken word, motivational speaking, and education. Founded by Brandon Leake, the first spoken word poet to win America's Got Talent, the company works with schools, businesses, and community groups to build meaningful conversations around self-expression and social impact. Its work has earned multiple awards, including an Emmy and seven Telly Awards.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Brandon Leake

Organization / Company: Brandon Leake Inc.

Company website:

Contact Email Address: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at