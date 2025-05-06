Veteran-Founded Heroes Vodka To Honor Heroes Nationwide
Nominations for "The Legacy Project" must be submitted through the official entry platform linked HERE between May 5 and Aug. 4, 2025 . Required submission materials to nominate a hero-self-submission included-and campaign eligibility rules will include but are not limited to:A short video message sharing why the nominee is a hero The hero's full name, occupation and location A short story written about the hero's impact on the community and why they are a hero; this information can be entered for consideration HERE
Nominees must also be living, over 21 years old and U.S. residents. No purchase is necessary to enter or win; duplicate entries will not increase the chances of selection.
This year's "Legacy Project" winner will be announced at a finalists' banquet on Nov. 10, 2025, leading up to Veterans Day.
For questions or more information about "The Legacy Project," contact us at . You can also follow the project on Instagram and Facebook with #TheLegacyProject and #MyHeroesVodkaLegacy.
Media Contact
Maria Cray
[email protected]
508-245-6564
About Heroes Vodka
Heroes Vodka was first bottled on Veterans Day, 11.11.11, a date that occurs only once in a century and epitomizes the rarity of this event. As the "Official Spirit of a Grateful Nation," the Heroes Vodka mission is to provide consumers with exceptional taste and superior value and honor heroes who serve, protect and perform outstanding work in our communities. This award-winning vodka is made at the prestigious Buffalo Trace Distillery and every bottle sold gives back to local and national veteran organizations. Heroes Vodka is a member of the Nashville-based R.S. Lipman Company portfolio.
