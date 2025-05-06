Unitil Reports First Quarter Earnings
Supplemental Information; Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company's earnings discussion includes Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP financial measure referencing the Company's 2025 GAAP Net Income adjusted for certain transaction costs related to the Company's acquisition of Bangor Natural Gas Company, which it disclosed previously in 2024, and the Company's acquisition of Maine Natural Gas Company. The Company's management believes that the transaction costs related to the acquisitions of Bangor and Maine Natural Gas Company, which are included in Operation and Maintenance expense on the Consolidated Statements of Earnings, are not indicative of the Company's ongoing costs and not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business and therefore are not an indicator of baseline operating performance.
In the following tables the Company has reconciled Adjusted Net Income to GAAP Net Income, which we believe to be the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (millions, except per share data)
|Amount
|Per Share
|GAAP Net Income
|$
|27.5
|$
|1.69
|Transaction Costs
|0.9
|$
|0.05
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|28.4
|$
|1.74
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (millions, except per share data)
|Amount
|Per Share
|GAAP Net Income
|$
|27.2
|$
|1.69
|Transaction Costs
|-
|$
|-
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|27.2
|$
|1.69
The Company analyzes operating results using Electric and Gas Adjusted Gross Margins, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Electric Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Total Electric Operating Revenue less Cost of Electric Sales. Gas Adjusted Gross Margin is calculated as Total Gas Operating Revenues less Cost of Gas Sales. The Company's management believes Electric and Gas Adjusted Gross Margins provide useful information to investors regarding profitability. Also, the Company's management believes Electric and Gas Adjusted Gross Margins are important financial measures to analyze revenue from the Company's ongoing operations because the approved cost of electric and gas sales are tracked, reconciled and passed through directly to customers in electric and gas tariff rates, resulting in an equal and offsetting amount reflected in Total Electric and Gas Operating Revenue.
In the following tables the Company has reconciled Electric and Gas Adjusted Gross Margin to GAAP Gross Margin, which we believe to be the most comparable GAAP financial measure. GAAP Gross Margin is calculated as Revenue less Cost of Sales, and Depreciation and Amortization. The Company calculates Electric and Gas Adjusted Gross Margin as Revenue less Cost of Sales. The Company believes excluding Depreciation and Amortization, which are period costs and not related to volumetric sales, is a meaningful measure to inform investors of the Company's profitability from electric and gas sales in the period.
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (millions)
|Electric
|Gas
|Other
|Total
|Total Operating Revenue
|$
|60.2
|$
|110.6
|$
|-
|$
|170.8
|Less: Cost of Sales
|(32.7
|)
|(39.7
|)
|-
|(72.4
|)
|Less: Depreciation and Amortization
|(7.9
|)
|(13.8
|)
|-
|(21.7
|)
|GAAP Gross Margin
|19.6
|57.1
|-
|76.7
|Depreciation and Amortization
|7.9
|13.8
|-
|21.7
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|$
|27.5
|$
|70.9
|$
|-
|$
|98.4
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (millions)
|Electric
|Gas
|Other
|Total
|Total Operating Revenue
|$
|73.6
|$
|105.1
|$
|-
|$
|178.7
|Less: Cost of Sales
|(46.5
|)
|(44.1
|)
|-
|(90.6
|)
|Less: Depreciation and Amortization
|(7.0
|)
|(10.8
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(18.0
|)
|GAAP Gross Margin
|20.1
|50.2
|(0.2
|)
|70.1
|Depreciation and Amortization
|7.0
|10.8
|0.2
|18.0
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|$
|27.1
|$
|61.0
|$
|-
|$
|88.1
Selected financial data for 2025 and 2024 is presented in the following table:
|Unitil Corporation - Condensed Consolidated Financial Data
|(Millions, except Per Share data) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Change
|Electric kWh Sales:
|Residential
|199.8
|179.9
|11.1
|%
|Commercial/Industrial
|238.4
|230.0
|3.7
|%
|Total Electric kWh Sales
|438.2
|409.9
|6.9
|%
|Gas Therm Sales:
|Residential
|28.3
|21.2
|33.5
|%
|Commercial/Industrial
|84.8
|68.5
|23.8
|%
|Total Gas Therm Sales
|113.1
|89.7
|26.1
|%
|Electric Revenues
|$
|60.2
|$
|73.6
|$
|(13.4
|)
|Cost of Electric Sales
|32.7
|46.5
|(13.8
|)
|Electric Adjusted Gross Margin
|(a non-GAAP financial measure 1 ):
|27.5
|27.1
|0.4
|Gas Revenues
|110.6
|105.1
|5.5
|Cost of Gas Sales
|39.7
|44.1
|(4.4
|)
|Gas Adjusted Gross Margin
|(a non-GAAP financial measure 1 ):
|70.9
|61.0
|9.9
|Total Adjusted Gross Margin:
|(a non-GAAP financial measure 1 ):
|98.4
|88.1
|10.3
|Operation & Maintenance Expenses
|22.6
|18.2
|4.4
|Depreciation & Amortization
|21.7
|18
|3.7
|Taxes Other Than Income Taxes
|7.9
|7.7
|0.2
|Other Expense (Income), Net
|0.1
|0.3
|(0.2
|)
|Interest Expense, Net
|9.1
|7.3
|1.8
|Income Before Income Taxes
|37.0
|36.6
|0.4
|Provision for Income Taxes
|9.5
|9.4
|0.1
|Net Income
|$
|27.5
|$
|27.2
|$
|0.3
|
Earnings Per Share
|$
|1.69
|$
|1.69
|$
|-
Legal Disclaimer:
