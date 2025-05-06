Navah Turks & Caicos Breaks Ground - The First Luxury Kosher Resort In The Caribbean

Navah Groundbreaking

Navah Turks & Caicos breaks ground, blending luxury living, nature, and community with beachfront villas, top-tier amenities, and unmatched coastal elegance.

- Sean O'Neill, Managing Partner, The Agency Turks & CaicosPROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Agency Turks & Caicos proudly announces the launch of Navah Turks & Caicos , a truly exceptional residential development bringing a harmonious blend of luxury, nature, and community to the picturesque shores of Turks and Caicos. This premier collection of residences has been thoughtfully designed to connect residents with the stunning natural beauty of the islands while offering unmatched comfort and sophistication.Nestled on 20 pristine acres at North West Point, Navah is a haven for those seeking unparalleled elegance and serenity. With over 1,000 feet of beachfront and a spectacular reef system that lies just off the beach's edge, Navah brings together breathtaking landscapes and thoughtfully designed spaces to redefine what it means to feel at home.Inspired by the principles of balance and reconnection, Navah offers 11 exclusive beachfront villas and 35 residences, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail by James Hamilton Architects . From Emil Ceramica Unique Travertine tiles, Cocoon vanities, John Pawson-designed fixtures and Louis Poulsen and Flos Lighting to Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, each Villa and Residence is a showpiece of design excellence. Designed by James Hamilton Architects the Navah features expansive windows frame sweeping ocean views, while versatile layouts include lockout options for flexible living and rental opportunities. The Villas and Residences are designed to celebrate the elegance of coastal living, seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor spaces to fully appreciate the island's breathtaking views and tropical breezes.“Our vision for Navah has always been clear-to create a community that inspires and empowers residents while seamlessly integrating modern luxury with the pristine beauty of the Turks & Caicos,” said Developer Shmary Baumgarten.“We are exceptionally proud and excited about Navah” said Sean O'Neill, Managing Partner of The Agency Turks and Caicos. "The planning and execution of Navah has been a meticulous process and it is with great excitement that after over 4 years of carefully considered progress we are now breaking ground.”“We are thrilled to witness the 'groundbreaking' of Navah Resort.,” said James Hamilton of James Hamilton Architects.“This we believe is a momentous occasion in raising the bar for both architecture and luxury hospitality in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The project will unlock a unique part of Providenciales for the benefit of the local community and the economy for years to come.”Unmatched Amenities and ExperiencesNavah is not just a property; it's a lifestyle. Residents and guests will enjoy a diverse array of amenities, including:.The Village: A hub of community and activity featuring eateries, a world-class spa, and serene spaces for rejuvenation..Culinary Excellence: Residents can delight in kosher fine dining, fresh local cuisine, and innovative international flavors..Recreational Opportunities: From tennis courts to state-of-the-art fitness facilities and motorized watersports, Navah delivers adventure and leisure in equal measure..Wellness-Focused Design: The spa at Navah will offer curated therapies, guided meditation, and sound baths, ensuring every moment is restorative.Why North West Point?After an exhaustive search spanning Anguilla, Aruba, The Bahamas, St Lucia and The Cayman Islands, Navah chose this pristine 20-acre site for its unspoiled natural beauty and rich biodiversity. A private oasis of tranquility, North West Point boasts turquoise waters, lush dunes, and incredible snorkeling directly offshore, perfectly complementing Navah's ethos of reconnection and holistic living.A Bright Future AheadThe project not only reflects a commitment to exceptional craftsmanship but also offers meaningful investment opportunities. Buyers qualify to apply for Permanent Residency in Turks and Caicos and enjoy the benefits of no income, property, or inheritance taxes.About The AgencyThe Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company with a global network of agents and partners. Known for its boutique approach and innovative marketing strategies, The Agency is redefining real estate with cutting-edge services and unparalleled dedication to its clients.

