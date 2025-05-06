Omnicom Declares Dividend
NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2025 to Omnicom common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2025.
About Omnicom
Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit .
