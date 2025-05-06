Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $500 Million Of 5.700% Senior Notes Due 2032, By Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the“Company”), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust, today announced that Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. ("Host L.P."), for whom the Company acts as sole general partner, has priced its offering (the "Offering") of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.700% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "Notes"). The Notes are Host L.P.'s senior unsecured obligations. The Offering is expected to close on May 20, 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

The estimated net proceeds of the Offering, after deducting the underwriting discount, de minimis original issue discount and fees and expenses, are expected to be approximately $490 million. Host L.P. intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of Host L.P.'s outstanding $500 million aggregate principal amount of Series E senior notes due 2025.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Truist Securities, Inc. are the joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and accompanying prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 9, 2024 and a preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2025. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Notes may be obtained, when available, by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, at 1585 Broadway, New York, New York 10036, telephone: 1-800-548-7786, or by email: ...; BofA Securities, Inc., at 201 North Tryon Street, NC1-022-02-25, Charlotte, NC 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department, or Toll-free: 1-800-294-1322, or by email at ...; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, at 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk – 3rd Floor, or by calling (collect) (212) 834-4533. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

This press release contains information about pending transactions, and there can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“should,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“will,”“continue” and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: general economic uncertainty in U.S. markets where we own hotels and a worsening of economic conditions or low levels of economic growth in these markets; our ability to close this Offering and apply the proceeds as currently intended; other changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors such as natural disasters and weather that will affect occupancy rates at our hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; the impact of geopolitical developments outside the U.S. on lodging demand; volatility in global financial and credit markets; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks and limitations in our operating flexibility associated with the level of our indebtedness and our ability to meet covenants in our debt agreements; risks associated with our relationships with property managers and joint venture partners; our ability to maintain our properties in a first-class manner, including meeting capital expenditure requirements; the effects of hotel renovations on our hotel occupancy and financial results; our ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; risks associated with our ability to complete acquisitions and develop new properties and the risks that acquisitions and new developments may not perform in accordance with our expectations; our ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order for us to remain a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes; risks associated with our ability to effectuate our dividend policy, including factors such as operating results and the economic outlook influencing our board's decision whether to pay further dividends at levels previously disclosed or to use available cash to make special dividends; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

SOURAV GHOSH

Chief Financial Officer

(240) 744-5267

JAIME MARCUS

Investor Relations

(240) 744-5117

...