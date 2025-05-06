Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Asure Software Sets May & June 2025 Investor Conference Schedule


2025-05-06 04:45:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during May and June 2025:

20 th Annual Needham Technology, Media and Consumer Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings
Location: New York, NY

22 nd Annual Craig Hallum Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings
Location: Minneapolis, MN

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: June 3-4, 2025
Format: In Person 1x1 Meetings
Location: Boston, MA

Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2025
Format: Virtual 1x1 Meetings

For additional information, please contact your financial institution's representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.

About Asure Software, Inc.

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit

Asure Software
Patrick McKillop
Vice President, Investor Relations
617-335-5058
...


