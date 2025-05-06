LENZ Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Bofa Securities 2025 Health Care Conference
Details of the event are as follows :
Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Location: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 9:20am PDT / 12:20pm EDT
A live audio webcast of the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference presentation will be available here and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 12 months following the event.
About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ's product candidate LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for“all eyes, all day”. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com .
Contacts:
Dan Chevallard
LENZ Therapeutics
Legal Disclaimer:
