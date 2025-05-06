Kodiak Copper To Present Live At The Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 7Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak Copper Corp. (the“ Company ” or“ Kodiak ”) (TSX-V: KDK, OTCQB: KDKCF, Frankfurt: 5DD1), today announces that Claudia Tornquist, CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on May 7th.

DATE : May 7th

TIME: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 8th, 9th and 12th – from 11:00am ET (8:00am PT) to 6:00pm ET (3:00pm PT)

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights



Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate underway – First results in Q2

Financed for 2025 exploration program Teck Resources & Konwave significant shareholders



About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD has all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a world-class mine. Work to date has outlined multiple substantial mineralized zones across the property, including several zones with near-surface, high-grade mineralization. A maiden resource estimate for MPD is planned in 2025 and with known mineralized zones open to expansion and more target areas yet to be tested, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the project to build further critical mass and make the next discovery. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

CONTACTS:

Kodiak Copper Corp

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

+1 (604) 646-8362

...



Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...

