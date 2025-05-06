Fundedx Introduces 24-Hour Payout Guarantee, Fueling Record Growth In Prop Trading Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FundedX now guarantees 24-hour payouts for qualified traders across 195 countries. This initiative addresses delayed earnings access concerns, allowing eligible traders to receive profits within one business day. Traders must complete an evaluation process to qualify for this accelerated payout system.









DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundedX, a global proprietary trading firm, now guarantees 24-hour payouts for qualified traders. This operational update highlights the company's focus on efficiency and user trust as it expands across 195 countries.

The new guarantee addresses a common concern among traders regarding delayed access to earnings. FundedX ensures eligible traders receive profits within one business day after submitting a withdrawal request, creating a more predictable and transparent experience. The firm has issued over $10 million in funded capital since 2023.

Traders who successfully complete the FundedX challenge can access the 24-hour payout initiative. The evaluation model comprises two performance phases, each with specific profit targets and drawdown limits. After receiving funding, traders can retain up to 100 percent of their profits without subscription fees or commission deductions. Additionally, the company processes withdrawals in multiple currencies through various global payment partners.

"The ability to access profits quickly is essential to the modern trader," said Seamus Synnott, CEO of FundedX. "Delays in payout processing can limit flexibility, especially for traders who rely on performance income. Our 24-hour guarantee is part of a broader effort to ensure our infrastructure reflects the needs of those we support."

In contrast to industry standards, where payouts often take several days to process, the new FundedX policy reduces uncertainty and strengthens the company's commitment to timely execution. Furthermore, the company developed this payout feature based on direct feedback from its global community.

Industry data confirms the importance of faster trading infrastructure, particularly in Dubai's growing financial sector. As one of the leading hubs for fintech and proprietary trading in the Middle East, Dubai has seen a sharp rise in demand for advanced trading platforms and quick access to capital. The city's commitment to innovation and an increasing number of professional and algorithmic traders highlights the need for solutions like FundedX's 24-hour payout guarantee. This focus on speed and transparency aligns with Dubai's broader ambition to become a global center for financial excellence.

"Our goal has always been to align with how traders work today," Synnott added. "Whether they are manual or algorithmic traders, working full time or part time, the certainty of payouts is a fundamental component of a sustainable model."

Traders must complete the FundedX evaluation process to qualify for the 24-hour payout. This process requires adherence to risk management guidelines, achieving defined profit thresholds, and verifying identity according to company policy. After receiving funding, users can request withdrawals directly from their dashboard. FundedX processes all requests submitted on business days within 24 hours, subject to compliance and security checks.

Visit the FundedX website to learn more about the 24-hour payout initiative and the trading evaluation process.

About FundedX

FundedX is a global proprietary trading firm that enables traders to access capital through a two-phase evaluation process. Founded by AJ Mudronja and led by CEO Seamus Synnott, the firm offers funded trading accounts with up to $200,000 and a 100% profit share. With a focus on speed, transparency, and trader empowerment, FundedX has grown to support thousands of users worldwide and continues to expand its presence in key financial markets.

