Trailblazers From 17 Countries Celebrated At Forty Under 40 Global In Dubai: Reece Mennie Wins First Among Equals

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global spotlight turned to Dubai as Xodus Communications hosted the inaugural Forty Under 40 Global Awards, marking a significant milestone in its esteemed awards series. Building upon years of successfully recognizing exceptional young achievers across Ghana, South Africa, the African continent and United Kingdom, Xodus has now expanded its reach to a worldwide audience, showcasing visionary leaders from 17 countries including Netherlands, Georgia, United Kingdom, United States, South Africa, Parkistan, United Arab Emirates, Canada and more

This highly anticipated global edition honored individuals demonstrating leadership, resilience, and impact in their respective fields. Leading the celebration was Reece Mennie , a prominent figure in the UK real estate sector, who was named the Overall Winner for Forty Under 40 Global 2025. Mennie had previously secured the overall title in the UK edition in 2023, reflecting a consistent record of excellence and innovation.

Among this year's distinguished honorees was Zama Ngcobo, a formidable legal mind from South Africa who transformed her solo female-led practice into a nationally recognized firm, earning accolades at national, continental, and now global levels. Her story is a powerful testament to perseverance and excellence.

Darren Meltz also captured attention as an innovative entrepreneur who has consistently pushed boundaries in luxury dining and hospitality. His impressive streak of wins-first in South Africa, then at the continental level, and now globally.

The awards also recognized the efforts of Abdelhamid Idrissi from the Netherlands, a visionary social entrepreneur whose work is focused on breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty and creating equal opportunities for underserved communities.

From Georgia, Giorgi Astamadze was acknowledged for over a decade of excellence in finance and investment banking, where he has showcased a sharp strategic edge and deep expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes.

Fiza Farhan of Pakistan, CEO of ORA Global Development Advisors, stood out as an internationally recognized leader in women's empowerment and inclusive development. Representing Australia, Crystal Squires earned recognition in the Mining and Resources category, while Salem Afeworki was honored for her outstanding contributions from the United States.

In the realm of cybersecurity, Aicha-Hanna Agrane from Canada emerged as a remarkable winner and a true inspiration for women in tech and information security. Meanwhile, in the field of artificial intelligence, Farkad Adnan Jaafar from Iraq received accolades for his pioneering work and innovative contributions.

John Sabet from Switzerland was another standout honoree. As the founder of Antenna, an ESG tech startup, he is making significant strides in helping multinational corporations assess and manage sustainability risks-an area of growing importance across the globe.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the night came when 14-year-old Emirati inventor and programmer, Ali Al Loughani, received the Special Recognition Award. His remarkable work in sustainable energy, healthcare innovation, and smart agriculture set him apart-not just for his age but also for the impact of his achievements.

From Nigeria, Ayodeji Razaq, Group CEO of RED and Co-Founder of The People Company, was honored for his remarkable influence in marketing and communications. His work continues to shape impactful narratives for leading brands across Africa.

While only a few names can be highlighted here, there were many more inspirational individuals whose stories and achievements made this year's Forty Under 40 Global Awards truly unforgettable. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to every single winner and thank them for the positive change they continue to drive within their industries and communities.

The ceremony was more than just an awards night with over 2,000 professionals recognized since the inception of the Forty Under 40 initiative, this global edition marks a powerful new chapter in celebrating and empowering the next generation of business leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

“It was truly special to see returning winners and nominees from previous national editions now stepping onto the global stage,” said Richard Abbey Jnr, CEO of Xodus Communications.“Their consistency and dedication underscore the caliber of individuals this platform seeks to honor.”

The Forty Under 40 Global Awards not only celebrated excellence but also highlighted the importance of international collaboration and recognition. As the Xodus team continues its mission to spotlight exceptional talent, plans are already in motion for the 2026 global edition

