Pathroot Health Launches Addiction Recovery Engagement Platform

New recovery engagement platform empowers addiction treatment programs and clinical professionals to extend support beyond discharge to patients and families.

- Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Pathroot HealthGREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Free Professional Memberships for Behavioral Health Providers for a Limited TimeOverview: Pathroot 's new recovery engagement platform empowers addiction treatment programs and clinical professionals to extend support beyond discharge to patients and their families. For a limited time, Pathroot is offering free professional services memberships for clinicians, treatment providers, and professionals supporting individuals and families affected by addiction.Pathroot Health , a technology leader in delivering scalable recovery support solutions for behavioral health today launched the Pathroot Recovery Engagement Platform to empower treatment programs and clinical professionals to extend support beyond discharge or between therapy sessions without staff burden or added expense. Pathroot is offering complimentary professional services memberships for clinicians, treatment providers, nonprofit leaders, and other professionals supporting individuals and families affected by addiction.This launch marks Phase One of Pathroot's national rollout of tools to support behavioral health providers. It is designed to help programs bridge the post-treatment gap with structured support, family engagement tools, and outcome tracking capabilities.“Addiction recovery doesn't stop when treatment ends-and yet most programs lack the time, staff, or resources to offer ongoing support,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Pathroot Health.“Pathroot gives treatment programs and clinical professionals a way to extend support through education, community, and insight-without disrupting clinical workflow or adding to their workload.”Pathroot's Phase One capabilities include:●Post-Treatment Engagement & Family Support – Peer communities, guided education, discussion forums, and live support groups●AI-Powered Assistance – Interactive learning, chatbot coaching, and automated communication, surveys, messaging and engagement●Professional Dashboards – Direct tools for outcome tracking, client engagement insights, and compliance supportBased on a simple referral model, programs and clinicians can connect clients and families to Pathroot while retaining visibility into their clients' recovery journey. Providers can also license a branded version of the platform to extend alumni services or offer custom program-based support.In Phase Two, launching later this month, Pathroot will expand access directly to individuals and families. Later in 2025 Pathroot will introduce remote patient monitoring using off-the-shelf wearables to provide biometric tracking, enabling predictive relapse risk alerts based on behavioral and physiological data.Pathroot's long-term goal is to help behavioral health organizations deliver value-based care through better engagement, measurable outcomes, and family-inclusive support.Professionals interested in exploring Pathroot can activate a complimentary membership atAbout Pathroot HealthPathroot Health empowers providers, employers, and payers to deliver value-based care by supporting patients and their families post-treatment with technology-driven engagement and monitoring solutions. Pathroot's remote patient monitoring platform will connect wearables from Apple, Google, Samsung, and Oura to track real-time data, including vitals, sleep quality, exercise, mood, and daily engagement. AI-based predictive analytics assess relapse risk, providing early intervention alerts to treatment teams, families, managed care organizations, (MCO) and Employee Assistance Programs (EAP).For more information on Pathroot's beta program and upcoming monitoring integration, visit .INDUSTRY KEYWORD: value-based care, VBC, remote patient monitoring, RPM, addiction prevention, relapse, peer groups, safety net, fentanyl crisis, substance misuse, SUD, substance use disorder, overdose prevention, wearable devices, mobile application, healthcare, behavioral health, managed care organizations, MCO, employee assistance plans, EAP, telehealth, therapy, recovery, family support, contingency management (CM)

