Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter And Nine Month Financial Results

Total Revenue of $112.6 million; Up 1.6% Year-Over-Year

Operating Income of $9.3 million; Non-GAAP Operating Income of $13.0 million

Net Income of $3.5 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million

Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.27; Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.88

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. ("Aviat Networks," "Aviat," or the "Company"), (Nasdaq: AVNW ), the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended March 28, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights



Accomplished 19th consecutive quarter of trailing twelve month revenue growth

Grew GAAP operating income by 64% year-over-year

Set new record for quarterly Adjusted EBITDA driven by strong margins and operating expense cost management Accepted first orders for ProVision Plus network management software from Pasolink customers, marking initial steps in capturing a $50 million opportunity over the next five years

Third Quarter Financial Highlights



Total Revenues: $112.6 million, up 1.6% from the same quarter last year

GAAP Results: Gross Margin 34.9%; Operating Expenses $30.0 million; Operating Income $9.3 million; Net Income $3.5 million; Net Income per diluted share ("Net Income per share") $0.27

Non-GAAP Results: Adjusted EBITDA $14.9 million; Gross Margin 35.8%; Operating Expenses $27.2 million; Operating Income $13.0 million; Net Income $11.3 million; Net Income per share $0.88

Cash and cash equivalents: $49.4 million Net debt: $24.5 million

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 28, 2025

Revenues

The Company reported total revenues of $112.6 million for its fiscal 2025 third quarter, compared to $110.8 million in the fiscal 2024 third quarter, an increase of $1.8 million or 1.6%. North America revenue of $49.4 million increased by $5.0 million or 11.3%, compared to $44.4 million in the prior year due to strength from private networks projects. International revenue of $63.2 million decreased by $(3.2) million or (4.8)%, compared to $66.4 million in the prior year, primarily due to timing of capital expenditure plans of mobile network operators.

For the nine months ended March 28, 2025, revenue increased 9.6% to $319.3 million, compared to $291.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2024.

Gross Margins

In the fiscal 2025 third quarter, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 34.9% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.8%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 32.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 35.1% in the fiscal 2024 third quarter, an increase of 240 and 70 basis points, respectively. The increase was driven by regional and product mix in the quarter.

For the nine months ended March 28, 2025, the Company reported GAAP gross margin of 31.3% and non-GAAP gross margin of 32.1%. This compares to GAAP gross margin of 35.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 36.6% in the same period of fiscal 2024, a decrease of (420) and (450) basis points, respectively.

Operating Expenses

The Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $30.0 million for the fiscal 2025 third quarter, compared to $30.4 million in the fiscal 2024 third quarter. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition and other expenses for the fiscal 2025 third quarter were $27.2 million, compared to $27.4 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(0.2) million or (0.6)%.

For the nine months ended March 28, 2025, the Company reported GAAP total operating expenses of $98.3 million, compared to $89.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2024, an increase of $8.6 million or 9.6%. Non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding the impact of restructuring charges, share-based compensation, and merger and acquisition and other expenses for the nine months ended March 28, 2025 were $86.4 million, compared to $74.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2024, an increase of $12.2 million or 16.5%.

Operating Income

The Company reported GAAP operating income of $9.3 million for the fiscal 2025 third quarter, compared to GAAP operating income of $5.7 million in the fiscal 2024 third quarter, an increase of $3.6 million. Operating income increased primarily due to higher gross margin dollars and flat operating expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $13.0 million for the fiscal 2025 third quarter, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $11.4 million in the prior year, an increase of $1.6 million.

For the nine months ended March 28, 2025, the Company reported GAAP operating income of $1.7 million, compared to $13.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $(12.3) million. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported operating income of $16.1 million, compared to $32.5 million in the same period of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $(16.4) million.

Income Taxes

The Company reported GAAP income tax expense of $1.1 million in the fiscal 2025 third quarter, compared to GAAP income tax expense of $0.8 million in the fiscal 2024 third quarter.

For the nine months ended March 28, 2025, the Company reported a GAAP income tax benefit of $(2.7) million compared to GAAP income tax expense of $3.1 million in the same period of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $(5.8) million.

Net Income / Net Income Per Share

The Company reported GAAP net income of $3.5 million in the fiscal 2025 third quarter or GAAP net income per share of $0.27. This compared to GAAP net income of $3.9 million or GAAP net income per share of $0.30 in the fiscal 2024 third quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported non-GAAP net income of $11.3 million or non-GAAP net income per share of $0.88, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.0 million or $0.78 per share in the prior year.

The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(3.9) million for the nine months ended March 28, 2025, or GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.30). This compared to GAAP net income of $9.2 million or $0.75 per share in the comparable fiscal 2024 period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $10.6 million or net income per share of $0.83 for the nine months ended March 28, 2025, compared to non-GAAP net income of $30.0 million or $2.43 per share in the comparable fiscal 2024 period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") for the fiscal 2025 third quarter was $14.9 million, compared to $12.7 million in the fiscal 2024 third quarter, an increase of $2.2 million.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company reported $49.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 28, 2025, compared to $64.6 million as of June 28, 2024. As of March 28, 2025, total debt was $73.9 million, an increase of $25.6 million from June 28, 2024.

Fiscal 2025 Full Year Outlook

The Company is leaving its fiscal 2025 full year guidance as previously stated:



Full year Revenue between $430 and $470 million Full year Adjusted EBITDA between $30.0 and $40.0 million

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit or connect with Aviat Networks on Facebook and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Aviat's beliefs and expectations regarding outlook, business conditions, new product solutions, customer positioning, future orders, bookings, new contracts, cost structure, profitability in fiscal 2025, its recent acquisitions and acquisition strategy, process improvements, measures designed to improve internal controls, its ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and management systems and remediate material weaknesses, plans and objectives of management, realignment plans and review of strategic alternatives and expectations regarding future revenue, gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, operating income or earnings or loss per share. All statements, trend analyses and other information contained herein regarding the foregoing beliefs and expectations, as well as about the markets for the services and products of Aviat and trends in revenue, and other statements identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "will," "see," "continue," "delivering," "view," and "intend," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, forward-looking statements are based on estimates reflecting the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the senior management of Aviat regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should therefore be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this document. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include the following: the disruption the 4RF and NEC transactions may cause to customers, vendors, business partners and our ongoing business; our ability to integrate the operations of the acquired 4RF and NEC businesses with our existing operations and fully realize the expected synergies of the 4RF and NEC transactions on the expected timeline; disruptions relating to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas; continued price and margin erosion in the microwave transmission industry; the impact of the volume, timing, and customer, product, and geographic mix of our product orders; our ability to meet financial covenant requirements; the timing of our receipt of payment; our ability to meet product development dates or anticipated cost reductions of products; our suppliers' inability to perform and deliver on time, component shortages, or other supply chain constraints; the effects of inflation; customer acceptance of new products; the ability of our subcontractors to timely perform; weakness in the global economy affecting customer spending; retention of our key personnel; our ability to manage and maintain key customer relationships; uncertain economic conditions in the telecommunications sector combined with operator and supplier consolidation; our failure to protect our intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property infringement claims; the results of our restructuring efforts; the effects of currency and interest rate risks; the ability to preserve and use our net operating loss carryforwards; the effects of current and future government regulations; general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and other countries where we conduct business; the conduct of unethical business practices in developing countries; the impact of political turmoil in countries where we have significant business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of any proposed or recent acquisitions; the impact of tariffs, the adoption of trade restrictions affecting our products or suppliers, a United States withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, the occurrence of trade wars, the closing of border crossings, and other changes in trade regulations or relationships; our ability to implement our stock repurchase program or that it will enhance long-term stockholder value; and the impact of adverse developments affecting the financial services industry, including events or concerns involving liquidity, defaults or non-performance by financial institutions.

For more information regarding the risks and uncertainties for Aviat's business, see "Risk Factors" in Aviat's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 4, 2024, as well as other reports filed by Aviat with the SEC from time to time. Aviat undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

