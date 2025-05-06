Aviat Networks Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter And Nine Month Financial Results
|
Table 1
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Fiscal Year 2025 Third Quarter Summary
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
March 28,
|
|
March 29,
|
|
March 28,
|
|
March 29,
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product sales
|
$ 76,824
|
|
$ 70,844
|
|
$ 220,252
|
|
$ 195,410
|
Services
|
35,816
|
|
39,978
|
|
99,014
|
|
96,013
|
Total revenues
|
112,640
|
|
110,822
|
|
319,266
|
|
291,423
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product sales
|
51,370
|
|
47,783
|
|
158,540
|
|
120,989
|
Services
|
21,974
|
|
26,968
|
|
60,756
|
|
66,841
|
Total cost of revenues
|
73,344
|
|
74,751
|
|
219,296
|
|
187,830
|
Gross margin
|
39,296
|
|
36,071
|
|
99,970
|
|
103,593
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
7,704
|
|
10,623
|
|
28,334
|
|
25,441
|
Selling and administrative
|
22,121
|
|
20,198
|
|
68,348
|
|
61,979
|
Restructuring charges (recovery)
|
177
|
|
(417)
|
|
1,592
|
|
2,227
|
Total operating expenses
|
30,002
|
|
30,404
|
|
98,274
|
|
89,647
|
Operating income
|
9,294
|
|
5,667
|
|
1,696
|
|
13,946
|
Interest expense, net
|
1,557
|
|
928
|
|
4,252
|
|
1,421
|
Other expense, net
|
3,068
|
|
63
|
|
4,047
|
|
228
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
4,669
|
|
4,676
|
|
(6,603)
|
|
12,297
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
1,141
|
|
806
|
|
(2,747)
|
|
3,086
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 3,528
|
|
$ 3,870
|
|
$ (3,856)
|
|
$ 9,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share of common stock outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.31
|
|
$ (0.30)
|
|
$ 0.76
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.27
|
|
$ 0.30
|
|
$ (0.30)
|
|
$ 0.75
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
12,689
|
|
12,555
|
|
12,672
|
|
12,043
|
Diluted
|
12,838
|
|
12,779
|
|
12,672
|
|
12,325
|
Table 2
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Fiscal Year 2025 Third Quarter Summary
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
March 28,
|
|
June 28,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 49,429
|
|
$ 64,622
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
178,036
|
|
158,013
|
Unbilled receivables
|
101,406
|
|
90,525
|
Inventories
|
93,158
|
|
62,267
|
Assets held for sale
|
-
|
|
2,720
|
Other current assets
|
34,575
|
|
27,076
|
Total current assets
|
456,604
|
|
405,223
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
15,633
|
|
9,480
|
Goodwill
|
19,188
|
|
8,217
|
Intangible assets, net
|
26,817
|
|
13,644
|
Deferred income taxes
|
92,377
|
|
83,112
|
Right-of-use assets
|
3,406
|
|
3,710
|
Other assets
|
14,312
|
|
11,837
|
Total long-term assets
|
171,733
|
|
130,000
|
Total assets
|
$ 628,337
|
|
$ 535,223
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 137,730
|
|
$ 92,854
|
Accrued expenses
|
40,525
|
|
42,148
|
Short-term lease liabilities
|
1,163
|
|
1,006
|
Advance payments and unearned revenue
|
85,658
|
|
58,839
|
Other current liabilities
|
13,299
|
|
21,614
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
3,719
|
|
2,396
|
Total current liabilities
|
282,094
|
|
218,857
|
Long-term debt
|
70,204
|
|
45,954
|
Unearned revenue
|
7,670
|
|
7,413
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
2,402
|
|
2,823
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
427
|
|
394
|
Reserve for uncertain tax positions
|
2,887
|
|
3,485
|
Deferred income taxes
|
6,537
|
|
412
|
Total liabilities
|
372,221
|
|
279,338
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholder's equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock
|
127
|
|
126
|
Treasury stock
|
(7,077)
|
|
(6,479)
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
864,910
|
|
860,071
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(582,369)
|
|
(578,513)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(19,475)
|
|
(19,320)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
256,116
|
|
255,885
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 628,337
|
|
$ 535,223
|
|
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
|
|
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional measures of gross margin, research and development expenses, selling and administrative expenses, operating expenses, operating income, provision for or benefit from income taxes, net income, net income per share, and adjusted income before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), in each case, adjusted to exclude certain costs, charges, gains and losses, as set forth below. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on results in any particular period. We also believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in our business and to understand our performance. In addition, we may utilize non-GAAP financial measures as a guide in our forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning process and to measure operating performance for some management compensation purposes. Any analysis of non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP follow.
|
|
1We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to its corresponding GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to merger and acquisition costs and share-based compensation. In particular, share-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. Accordingly, reconciliations of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA are not available without unreasonable effort.
|
|
Table 3
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Fiscal Year 2025 Third Quarter Summary
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
March 28,
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
|
March 29,
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
|
March 28, 2025
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
|
March 29, 2024
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
|
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
GAAP gross margin
|
$ 39,296
|
|
34.9 %
|
|
$ 36,071
|
|
32.5 %
|
|
$ 99,970
|
|
31.3 %
|
|
$ 103,593
|
|
35.5 %
|
Share-based compensation
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
Merger and acquisition and other expenses
|
995
|
|
|
|
2,650
|
|
|
|
2,295
|
|
|
|
2,759
|
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
40,290
|
|
35.8 %
|
|
38,847
|
|
35.1 %
|
|
102,479
|
|
32.1 %
|
|
106,662
|
|
36.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development expenses
|
$ 7,704
|
|
6.8 %
|
|
$ 10,623
|
|
9.6 %
|
|
$ 28,334
|
|
8.9 %
|
|
$ 25,441
|
|
8.7 %
|
Share-based compensation
|
(149)
|
|
|
|
(155)
|
|
|
|
(456)
|
|
|
|
(452)
|
|
|
Non-GAAP research and development expenses
|
7,555
|
|
6.7 %
|
|
10,468
|
|
9.4 %
|
|
27,878
|
|
8.7 %
|
|
24,989
|
|
8.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP selling and administrative expenses
|
$ 22,121
|
|
19.6 %
|
|
$ 20,198
|
|
18.2 %
|
|
$ 68,348
|
|
21.4 %
|
|
$ 61,979
|
|
21.3 %
|
Share-based compensation
|
(1,840)
|
|
|
|
(1,605)
|
|
|
|
(4,956)
|
|
|
|
(4,783)
|
|
|
Merger and acquisition and other expenses
|
(595)
|
|
|
|
(1,657)
|
|
|
|
(4,890)
|
|
|
|
(8,051)
|
|
|
Non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses
|
19,686
|
|
17.5 %
|
|
16,936
|
|
15.3 %
|
|
58,502
|
|
18.3 %
|
|
49,145
|
|
16.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating expense
|
$ 30,002
|
|
26.6 %
|
|
$ 30,404
|
|
27.4 %
|
|
$ 98,274
|
|
30.8 %
|
|
$ 89,647
|
|
30.8 %
|
Share-based compensation
|
(1,989)
|
|
|
|
(1,760)
|
|
|
|
(5,412)
|
|
|
|
(5,235)
|
|
|
Merger and acquisition and other expenses
|
(595)
|
|
|
|
(1,657)
|
|
|
|
(4,890)
|
|
|
|
(8,051)
|
|
|
Restructuring (charges) recovery
|
(177)
|
|
|
|
417
|
|
|
|
(1,592)
|
|
|
|
(2,227)
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating expense
|
27,241
|
|
24.2 %
|
|
27,404
|
|
24.7 %
|
|
86,380
|
|
27.1 %
|
|
74,134
|
|
25.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income
|
$ 9,294
|
|
8.3 %
|
|
$ 5,667
|
|
5.1 %
|
|
$ 1,696
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
$ 13,946
|
|
4.8 %
|
Share-based compensation
|
1,988
|
|
|
|
1,886
|
|
|
|
5,626
|
|
|
|
5,545
|
|
|
Merger and acquisition and other expenses
|
1,590
|
|
|
|
4,307
|
|
|
|
7,185
|
|
|
|
10,810
|
|
|
Restructuring charges (recovery)
|
177
|
|
|
|
(417)
|
|
|
|
1,592
|
|
|
|
2,227
|
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
13,049
|
|
11.6 %
|
|
11,443
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
16,099
|
|
5.0 %
|
|
32,528
|
|
11.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income tax provision (benefit)
|
$ 1,141
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
$ 806
|
|
0.7 %
|
|
$ (2,747)
|
|
(0.9) %
|
|
$ 3,086
|
|
1.1 %
|
Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate
|
(941)
|
|
|
|
(306)
|
|
|
|
3,947
|
|
|
|
(1,986)
|
|
|
Non-GAAP income tax provision
|
200
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
500
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
1,200
|
|
0.4 %
|
|
1,100
|
|
0.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ 3,528
|
|
3.1 %
|
|
$ 3,870
|
|
3.5 %
|
|
$ (3,856)
|
|
(1.2) %
|
|
$ 9,211
|
|
3.2 %
|
Share-based compensation
|
1,988
|
|
|
|
1,886
|
|
|
|
5,626
|
|
|
|
5,545
|
|
|
Merger and acquisition and other expenses
|
1,590
|
|
|
|
4,307
|
|
|
|
7,185
|
|
|
|
10,810
|
|
|
Restructuring charges (recovery)
|
177
|
|
|
|
(417)
|
|
|
|
1,592
|
|
|
|
2,227
|
|
|
Other expense, net
|
3,068
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
4,047
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
Adjustment to reflect pro forma tax rate
|
941
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
(3,947)
|
|
|
|
1,986
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 11,292
|
|
10.0 %
|
|
$ 10,015
|
|
9.0 %
|
|
$ 10,647
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
$ 30,007
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income (loss) per share:
|
GAAP
|
$ 0.27
|
|
|
|
$ 0.30
|
|
|
|
$ (0.30)
|
|
|
|
$ 0.75
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
$ 0.88
|
|
|
|
$ 0.78
|
|
|
|
$ 0.83
|
|
|
|
$ 2.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
12,838
|
|
|
|
12,779
|
|
|
|
12,672
|
|
|
|
12,325
|
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
12,838
|
|
|
|
12,779
|
|
|
|
12,818
|
|
|
|
12,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ 3,528
|
|
3.1 %
|
|
$ 3,870
|
|
3.5 %
|
|
$ (3,856)
|
|
(1.2) %
|
|
$ 9,211
|
|
3.2 %
|
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant
|
1,830
|
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
|
|
5,935
|
|
|
|
3,728
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
1,557
|
|
|
|
928
|
|
|
|
4,252
|
|
|
|
1,421
|
|
|
Other expense, net
|
3,068
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
4,047
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
1,988
|
|
|
|
1,886
|
|
|
|
5,626
|
|
|
|
5,545
|
|
|
Merger and acquisition and other expenses
|
1,590
|
|
|
|
4,307
|
|
|
|
7,185
|
|
|
|
10,810
|
|
|
Restructuring charges (recovery)
|
177
|
|
|
|
(417)
|
|
|
|
1,592
|
|
|
|
2,227
|
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes
|
1,141
|
|
|
|
806
|
|
|
|
(2,747)
|
|
|
|
3,086
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 14,879
|
|
13.2 %
|
|
$ 12,687
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
$ 22,034
|
|
6.9 %
|
|
$ 36,256
|
|
12.4 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
The adjustments above reconcile our GAAP financial results to the non-GAAP financial measures used by us. Our non-GAAP net income excluded share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (recovery). Adjusted EBITDA was determined by excluding depreciation and amortization on property, plant and equipment, interest, provision for or benefit from income taxes, and non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments, as set forth above, from GAAP net income. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP items provides meaningful supplemental information to investors, when viewed in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, our GAAP results. However, the non-GAAP financial measures have not been prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
|
Table 4
AVIAT NETWORKS, INC.
Fiscal Year 2025 Third Quarter Summary
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHICAL AREA
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
March 28,
|
|
March 29,
|
|
March 28,
|
|
March 29,
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
$ 49,402
|
|
$ 44,400
|
|
$ 149,589
|
|
$ 149,868
|
International:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Africa and the Middle East
|
15,086
|
|
11,401
|
|
38,210
|
|
35,848
|
Europe
|
9,429
|
|
6,549
|
|
23,376
|
|
17,378
|
Latin America and Asia Pacific
|
38,723
|
|
48,472
|
|
108,091
|
|
88,329
|
Total international
|
63,238
|
|
66,422
|
|
169,677
|
|
141,555
|
Total revenue
|
$ 112,640
|
|
$ 110,822
|
|
$ 319,266
|
|
$ 291,423
