WASHINGTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of superlobbyist Nick Muzin , Stonington Global has emerged as a standout performer in the government relations sector, according to multiple prestigious industry analyses.

Bloomberg Government's 2024 report identified Stonington Global among the fastest-growing lobbying firms, highlighting the firm's exceptional growth trajectory throughout the year. This momentum has accelerated into 2025, with Stonington Global securing one of the market's largest contracts according to Politico Influence's Lobbying Disclosure Act revenue rankings for the first quarter.

"The recent industry recognition aligns with our focus on delivering measurable results for clients in complex situations. While rankings provide perspective, our real metric remains successful outcomes on difficult issues. Our growth stems primarily from referrals - clients who value our month-to-month model and our emphasis on tangible progress rather than process. Moving forward, we remain committed to our core strength of connecting decision-makers and completing projects with governmental components effectively," says Muzin.

The firm's unique approach offers clients flexibility through monthly retainer arrangements rather than standard long-term contracts, allowing for adaptive strategies that respond to rapidly changing political and regulatory environments.

About Stonington Global

Stonington Global provides legal counsel, government consulting, lobbying, and private equity advisory services. Based in Washington, D.C., the firm employs a bipartisan team of attorneys, government relations professionals, and strategists who help clients navigate complex regulatory environments and legislative processes. Stonington Global serves domestic and international clients across sectors, including healthcare, technology, defense, and finance.

