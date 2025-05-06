GHRI Phase Two Update: Centerpoint Energy Completes 100 Percent Of Undergrounding Milestone 400 Miles Of Strategic Power Line Undergrounding Completed Ahead Of 2025 Hurricane Season

Underground power lines installed ahead of schedule, with all Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI) Phase Two resiliency actions on track to be completed by June 1

Historic suite of GHRI actions will improve system resiliency and reliability, resulting in the reduction of more than 125 million outage minutes annually

HOUSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to build the most resilient coastal grid in the country, CenterPoint Energy announced that it has installed 400 miles of underground power lines over the past eight months, completing 100% of its strategic undergrounding goal before the start of the 2025 hurricane season. The critical undergrounding work will help strengthen the system against extreme weather and improve overall resiliency by reducing potential outages caused by high winds, falling vegetation, vehicle collisions and other hazards. The work, which is part of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI), was completed ahead of schedule and will help CenterPoint achieve its broader goal of achieving more than 50% of the electric system being ungrounded to further improve resiliency.

"All of us at CenterPoint are laser-focused on preparing for the 2025 hurricane season and strengthening the system against more powerful storms and extreme weather. We will continue working hard every day to build on the significant progress we've made since launching the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative, as we continue toward our goal of building the most resilient coastal grid in the country," said Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President of Electric Business.

When all GHRI milestones are achieved, these system improvements and actions will further strengthen resiliency and are projected to reduce outages for customers by more than 125 million minutes annually.

As part of its commitment to transparency, CenterPoint will continue to provide regular updates on its progress toward completing its critical resiliency actions and other GHRI commitments. More information and real-time updates are available at CenterPointEnergy/TakingAction .

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve approximately 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas. As of March 31, 2025, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.

This news release, as well as the website pages related to the GHRI, includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release or the website pages related to the GHRI, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the GHRI and longer-term resiliency plans, including effectiveness, timing and related matters, are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release or the website pages related to the GHRI and other emergency preparations regarding future events that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release or the website pages related to the GHRI, including expected benefits, speaks only as of the date of this release or the date that such statement is made, as applicable. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) business strategies and strategic initiatives, restructurings, joint ventures, acquisitions or dispositions of assets or businesses involving CenterPoint Energy or its industry; (2) CenterPoint Energy's ability to fund and invest planned capital, and the timely recovery of its investments; (3) financial market and general economic conditions; (4) the timing and impact of future regulatory, legislative and political actions or developments; and (5) other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed in CenterPoint Energy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

