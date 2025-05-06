First Horizon Bank Joins Fedex St. Jude Championship As 2025 Official Financial Services Sponsor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to welcome First Horizon Bank as the Official Financial Services sponsor of the 2025 championship," said Robert Miller, Sales Director of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. "As a Memphis-based company, First Horizon Bank's commitment to investing and engaging in our community aligns perfectly with our mission of creating meaningful impact in the Bluff City. With the support of First Horizon, we look forward to elevating our Pro-Am experience for the participants and enhancing Wednesday overall for all guests on-site."

"We are proud to be the Official Financial Services sponsor of this year's championship," said Bo Allen, First Horizon Bank Midsouth Regional President. "Opportunities like this to collaborate with community leaders are an easy 'yes.' Partnering with these world-class organizations showcases our shared commitment to excellence and deepens our connection across the region."

First Horizon Bank's 161-year legacy extends beyond Memphis with more than 400 banking center locations across the southeast U.S. and its unique position offers the best of both a large and small bank – including the capital to fund big ideas and growth and the nimbleness and service mindset to create great client experiences.

Golf's postseason tees off at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, which invites the top 70 players in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List at the conclusion of the regular season with only 50 players advancing to the following week's BMW Championship. TPC Southwind plays host to the four-day, no-cut opening Playoffs event for the fourth year.

About First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ), with $81.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at .

About the FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is the first of three events in the FedExCup Playoffs, the culmination of the season-long competition that is the centerpiece of the PGA TOUR Season. Played August 6-10 at TPC Southwind, the FedEx St. Jude Championship features the top 70 players in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List at the conclusion of the regular season. The City of Memphis has held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958, and 2025 will mark Memphis' fourth year hosting a Playoffs event. Since 1970, Memphis' PGA TOUR stop has raised more than $80 million for the tournament's primary charitable beneficiary, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, helping to ensure patients' families never receive a bill and can focus solely on helping their child.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR; social media channels, including YouTube , Facebook , Instagram (in Spanish , Korean and Japanese ), LinkedIn , TikTok , X (in English , Spanish and Japanese ); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon's Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish ), WeChat , Weibo , Toutiao and Douyin .

SOURCE First Horizon Bank