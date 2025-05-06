ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP DECLARES DIVIDEND

MIAMI, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per common share payable on July 3, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2025.

About Royal Caribbean Group:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ) is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 67 ships across its five brands traveling to all seven continents. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and an expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates the German Brands Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at or .

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED