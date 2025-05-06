Par Pacific Holdings Reports First Quarter 2025 Results



Net Loss of $(30.4) million, or $(0.57) per diluted share

Adjusted Net Loss of $(50.3) million, or $(0.94) per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million

Repurchased $51 million of common stock, or 3.6 million shares, during the first quarter Wyoming refinery returned to full crude operations one month ahead of schedule



Par Pacific reported a net loss of $(30.4) million, or $(0.57) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $(3.8) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. First quarter 2025 Adjusted Net Loss was $(50.3) million, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $41.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million, compared to $94.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this news release.

“We made significant progress on our strategic initiatives, despite seasonal market dynamics,” said Will Monteleone, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We restarted the Wyoming refinery ahead of schedule and are nearing completion of the Montana turnaround and Hawaii SAF project. Our strong balance sheet and declining capital requirements in the second half of the year have enabled us to opportunistically reduce shares outstanding by 5% during the first quarter.”

Refining

The Refining segment reported an operating loss of $(24.7) million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to operating income of $22.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Refining segment was $104.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $207.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Refining segment Adjusted EBITDA was $(14.3) million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $81.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Hawaii

The Hawaii Index averaged $8.13 per barrel in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.07 per barrel in the first quarter of 2024. Throughput in the first quarter of 2025 was 79 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd), compared to 79 Mbpd for the same quarter in 2024. Production costs were $4.81 per throughput barrel in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $4.89 per throughput barrel in the same period of 2024.

The Hawaii refinery's Adjusted Gross Margin was $8.90 per barrel during the first quarter of 2025, including a net price lag impact of approximately $2.8 million, or $0.39 per barrel, compared to $14.00 per barrel during the first quarter of 2024.

Montana

The Montana Index averaged $7.07 per barrel in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $17.09 per barrel in the first quarter of 2024. The Montana refinery's throughput in the first quarter of 2025 was 52 Mbpd, compared to 53 Mbpd for the same quarter in 2024. Production costs were $10.56 per throughput barrel in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $12.44 per throughput barrel in the same period of 2024.

The Montana refinery's Adjusted Gross Margin was $5.04 per barrel during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $13.82 per barrel during the first quarter of 2024.

Washington

The Washington Index averaged $4.15 per barrel in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $5.16 per barrel in the first quarter of 2024. The Washington refinery's throughput was 39 Mbpd in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 31 Mbpd in the first quarter of 2024. Production costs were $4.16 per throughput barrel in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $6.07 per throughput barrel in the same period of 2024.

The Washington refinery's Adjusted Gross Margin was $2.09 per barrel during the first quarter of 2025, compared to $6.13 per barrel during the first quarter of 2024.

Wyoming

The Wyoming Index averaged $20.31 per barrel in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $17.23 per barrel in the first quarter of 2024. The Wyoming refinery's throughput was 6 Mbpd in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 17 Mbpd in the first quarter of 2024. Production costs were $34.35 per throughput barrel in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $7.86 per throughput barrel in the same period of 2024.

The Wyoming refinery experienced an operational incident on the evening of February 12, 2025 and remained safely idled during repair and recovery work. The refinery returned to full operations in late April.

The Wyoming refinery's Adjusted Gross Margin was $19.83 per barrel during the first quarter of 2025 compared to $14.84 per barrel during the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin includes an immaterial flat price FIFO impact during the first quarter of 2025.

Retail

The Retail segment reported operating income of $16.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $11.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Retail segment was $39.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $37.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Retail segment Adjusted EBITDA was $18.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The Retail segment reported sales volumes of 29.4 million gallons in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 29.4 million gallons in the same quarter of 2024. First quarter 2025 same store fuel volumes and inside sales revenue increased by 0.5% and 1.8%, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Logistics

The Logistics segment reported operating income of $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $20.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Logistics segment was $34.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $32.0 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Logistics segment Adjusted EBITDA was $29.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Liquidity

Net cash used in operations totaled $(1.4) million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, including working capital inflows of $42.3 million and deferred turnaround expenditures of $(28.2) million. Excluding these items, net cash used in operations was $(15.5) million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net cash provided by operations was $25.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net cash used in investing activities totaled $(40.9) million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, consisting primarily of capital expenditures, compared to $(22.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net cash used in financing activities totaled $(15.9) million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $(53.6) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

At March 31, 2025, Par Pacific's cash balance totaled $133.7 million, gross term debt was $642.4 million, and total liquidity was $525.4 million. Net term debt was $508.7 million at March 31, 2025.

In February 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized management to repurchase up to $250 million of common stock, with no specified end date. This replaces the prior authorization to repurchase up to $250 million of common stock. The Company repurchased $51 million of common stock during the first quarter of 2025.

Laramie Energy

In conjunction with Laramie Energy LLC's (“Laramie's”) refinancing and subsequent cash distribution to Par Pacific during the first quarter of 2023, we resumed the application of equity method accounting for our investment in Laramie effective February 21, 2023. During the first quarter of 2025, we recorded $0.7 million of equity earnings. Laramie's total net loss was $(1.1) million in the first quarter of 2025, including unrealized losses on derivatives of $(4.2) million, compared to net income of $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Laramie's total Adjusted EBITDAX was $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $15.0 million in the first quarter of 2024.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growing energy company providing both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. Par Pacific owns and operates 219,000 bpd of combined refining capacity across four locations in Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, and an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 13 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack, and pipeline assets. In addition, Par Pacific operates the Hele retail brand in Hawaii and the“nomnom” convenience store chain in the Pacific Northwest. Par Pacific also owns 41% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release (and oral statements regarding the subject matter of this news release, including those made on the conference call and webcast announced herein) includes certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to qualify for the“safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about: expected market conditions; anticipated free cash flows; anticipated refinery throughput; anticipated cost savings; anticipated capital expenditures, including major maintenance costs, and their effect on our financial and operating results, including earnings per share and free cash flow; anticipated retail sales volumes and on-island sales; the anticipated financial and operational results of Laramie Energy, LLC; the amount of our discounted net cash flows and the impact of our NOL carryforwards thereon; our ability to identify, acquire, and develop energy, related retailing, and infrastructure businesses; the timing and expected results of certain development projects, as well as the impact of such investments on our product mix and sales; the anticipated synergies and other benefits of the Billings refinery and associated marketing and logistics assets (“Billings Acquisition”), including renewable growth opportunities, the anticipated financial and operating results of the Billings Acquisition and the effect on Par Pacific's cash flows and profitability (including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income and Free Cash Flow per share); and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties, such as changes to our financial condition and liquidity; the volatility of crude oil and refined product prices; the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Palestine conflict, Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, Iranian activities in the Strait of Hormuz and their potential impacts on global crude oil markets and our business; the impacts of tariffs and potential operating disruptions at our refineries resulting from unplanned maintenance events or natural disasters; environmental risks; changes in the labor market; and risks of political or regulatory changes. We cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should any of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. We do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We further expressly disclaim any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this news release.

