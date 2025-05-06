MRC Global Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
| Monica Broughton
|VP, Investor Relations & Treasury
|MRC Global Inc.
|...
|832-308-2847
| MRC Global Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in millions, except shares)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|63
|$
|63
|Accounts receivable, net
|442
|378
|Inventories, net
|460
|415
|Other current assets
|30
|29
|Current assets of discontinued operations
|4
|36
|Total current assets
|999
|921
|Long-term assets:
|Operating lease assets
|171
|170
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|95
|89
|Other assets
|36
|37
|Intangible assets:
|Goodwill, net
|264
|264
|Other intangible assets, net
|139
|143
|Total assets
|$
|1,704
|$
|1,624
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|434
|$
|329
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|121
|124
|Operating lease liabilities
|32
|31
|Current portion of debt obligations
|4
|3
|Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|2
|21
|Total current liabilities
|593
|508
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term debt
|367
|384
|Operating lease liabilities
|153
|153
|Deferred income taxes
|39
|35
|Other liabilities
|27
|28
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 110,312,182 and 109,460,293 issued, respectively
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,777
|1,779
|Retained deficit
|(674
|)
|(652
|)
|Less: Treasury stock at cost: 24,216,330 shares
|(375
|)
|(375
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(204
|)
|(237
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|525
|516
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,704
|$
|1,624
| MRC Global Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Sales
|$
|712
|$
|777
|Cost of sales
|570
|618
|Gross profit
|142
|159
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|124
|120
|Operating income
|18
|39
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(9
|)
|(8
|)
|Other, net
|-
|(3
|)
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|9
|28
|Income tax expense from continuing operations
|1
|8
|Net income from continuing operations
|8
|20
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(30
|)
|(1
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(22
|)
|19
|Series A preferred stock dividends
|-
|6
|Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(22
|)
|$
|13
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share:
|Income from continued operations
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.16
|Loss from discontinued operations
|(0.35
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Basic (loss) earnings per common share
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|0.15
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:
|Income from continued operations
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.16
|Loss from discontinued operations
|(0.35
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted (loss) earnings per common share
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|0.15
|Weighted-average common shares, basic
|85.7
|84.7
|Weighted-average common shares, diluted
|85.7
|86.1
| MRC Global Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities
|Net income from continuing operations
|$
|8
|$
|20
|Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by continuing operations:
|Depreciation and amortization
|5
|5
|Amortization of intangibles
|5
|5
|Equity-based compensation expense
|4
|4
|Deferred income tax expense
|1
|2
|Other non-cash items
|2
|3
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(59
|)
|(49
|)
|Inventories
|(44
|)
|4
|Other current assets
|5
|2
|Accounts payable
|100
|47
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(6
|)
|(7
|)
|Operating cash flows from continuing operations
|21
|36
|Operating cash flows from discontinued operations
|(7
|)
|2
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|14
|38
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(9
|)
|(6
|)
|Other investing activities
|-
|1
|Investing cash flows from continuing operations
|(9
|)
|(5
|)
|Investing cash flows from discontinued operations
|17
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|8
|(5
|)
|Financing activities
|Payments on revolving credit facilities
|(184
|)
|(14
|)
|Proceeds from revolving credit facilities
|168
|9
|Payments on debt obligations
|-
|(1
|)
|Debt issuance costs paid
|(1
|)
|-
|Dividends paid on preferred stock
|-
|(6
|)
|Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings
|(6
|)
|(5
|)
|Financing cash flows from continuing operations
|(23
|)
|(17
|)
|Financing cash flows from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(23
|)
|(17
|)
|(Decrease) increase in cash
|(1
|)
|16
|Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash
|1
|(1
|)
|Cash -- beginning of period
|63
|131
|Cash -- end of period
|$
|63
|$
|146
| MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Disaggregated Sales by Segment and Sector
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|U.S.
|International
|Total
|2025
|Gas Utilities
|$
|273
|$
|-
|$
|273
|DIET
|162
|58
|220
|PTI
|156
|63
|219
|$
|591
|$
|121
|$
|712
|2024
|Gas Utilities
|$
|265
|$
|-
|$
|265
|DIET
|202
|65
|267
|PTI
|200
|45
|245
|$
|667
|$
|110
|$
|777
| MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Sales by Product Line
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|Type
|2025
|2024
|Line Pipe
|$
|72
|$
|113
|Carbon Fittings and Flanges
|90
|96
|Total Carbon Pipe, Fittings and Flanges
|162
|209
|Valves, Automation, Measurement and Instrumentation
|277
|279
|Gas Products
|187
|187
|Stainless Steel and Alloy Pipe and Fittings
|40
|38
|General Products
|46
|64
|$
|712
|$
|777
| MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure)
(in millions)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| Percentage of
Revenue*
| March 31,
2024
| Percentage of
Revenue*
|Gross profit, as reported
|$
|142
|19.9
|%
|$
|159
|20.5
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|5
|0.7
|%
|5
|0.6
|%
|Amortization of intangibles
|5
|0.7
|%
|5
|0.6
|%
|Increase in LIFO reserve
|1
|0.1
|%
|1
|0.1
|%
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|153
|21.5
|%
|$
|170
|21.9
|%
Notes to above:
* Does not foot due to rounding
The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, plus inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon which costing method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.
| MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A) to Adjusted SG&A (a non-GAAP measure)
(in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|124
|$
|120
|Internal control remediation (1)
|(2
|)
|-
|Non-recurring other legal and consulting costs
|(1
|)
|-
|Activism response legal and consulting costs
|-
|(3
|)
|Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|121
|$
|117
Notes to above:
(1) Charges (pre-tax) for personnel expenses and professional fees related to the Company's internal control remediation efforts.
The company defines adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as SG&A, restructuring expenses and other unusual items. The company presents adjusted SG&A because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance. Among other things, adjusted SG&A measures the company's operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. The company uses adjusted SG&A as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that SG&A is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly comparable to adjusted SG&A.
| MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)
(in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(22
|)
|$
|19
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|30
|1
|Net income from continuing operations
|8
|20
|Income tax expense
|1
|8
|Interest expense
|9
|8
|Depreciation and amortization
|5
|5
|Amortization of intangibles
|5
|5
|Increase in LIFO reserve
|1
|1
|Equity-based compensation expense (1)
|4
|4
|Internal control remediation (2)
|2
|-
|Non-recurring other legal and consulting costs
|1
|-
|Activism response legal and consulting costs
|-
|3
|Write off of debt issuance costs
|-
|1
|Asset disposal (3)
|-
|1
|Foreign currency losses
|-
|1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|36
|$
|57
Notes to above:
(1) Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A.
(2) Charges (pre-tax) for personnel expenses and professional fees related to the Company's internal control remediation efforts.
(3) Charge (pre-tax) for an asset disposal in our International segment.
The company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus the loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, asset impairments, including inventory, long-lived asset impairments (including goodwill and intangible assets), inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations, charges related to internal control remediation and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents adjusted EBITDA because the company believes adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company's operating performance. Among other things, adjusted EBITDA measures the company's operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company's operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of adjusted EBITDA.
| MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to
Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations (a non-GAAP measure)
(in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(22
|)
|$
|19
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|30
|1
|Net income from continuing operations
|8
|20
|Asset disposal, net of tax (1)
|-
|1
|Internal control remediation, net of tax (2)
|2
|-
|Non-recurring other legal and consulting costs, net of tax
|1
|-
|Activism response legal and consulting costs, net of tax
|-
|2
|Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax
|1
|1
|Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations
|$
|12
|$
|24
Notes to above:
(1) Charges (after-tax) for an asset disposal in our International segment.
(2) Charges (after-tax) for personnel expenses and professional fees related to the Company's internal control remediation efforts.
The company defines adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) as net (loss) income plus the loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, plus or minus the after-tax impact of items deemed non-standard and plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. After-tax impacts were determined using the company's U.S. blended statutory rate. The company presents adjusted net income from continuing operations because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company's operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain restructuring events not indicative of the on-going business. The company believes that net (loss) income is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles that is most directly compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations.
| MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|Amount
|Per Share*
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(22
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|30
|0.35
|Internal control remediation, net of tax (1)
|2
|0.02
|Non-recurring other legal and consulting costs, net of tax
|1
|0.01
|Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax
|1
|0.01
|Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|$
|12
|$
|0.14
Notes to above:
* Does not foot due to rounding
(1) Charges (after-tax) for personnel expenses and professional fees related to the Company's internal control remediation efforts.
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|Amount
|Per Share
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|13
|$
|0.15
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|1
|0.01
|Asset disposal, net of tax (1)
|1
|0.01
|Activism response legal and consulting costs, net of tax
|2
|0.03
|Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax
|1
|0.01
|Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
|$
|18
|$
|0.21
Notes to above:
(1) An after-tax charge for an asset disposal in our International segment.
The company defines adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, plus the loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, plus or minus the after-tax impact of items deemed non-standard and plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. After-tax impacts were determined using the company's blended statutory rate. The company presents adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and related per share amounts because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company's operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves, and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain restructuring events not indicative of the on-going business. Those items include goodwill and intangible asset impairments, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring, internal control remediation expenses, as well as the LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon which costing method they may elect. The company believes that net income attributable to common stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders.
MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure) and the Net Debt Leverage Ratio Calculation
(in millions)
|March 31, 2025
|Long-term debt
|$
|367
|Plus: current portion of debt obligations
|4
|Total debt
|371
|Less: cash
|63
|Net Debt
|$
|308
|Net Debt
|$
|308
|Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA
|$
|181
|Net debt leverage ratio
|1.7
Notes to above:
Net Debt and related leverage metrics may be considered non-GAAP measures. The company defines Net Debt as total long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash. The company defines its net debt leverage ratio as Net Debt divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. The company believes Net Debt is an indicator of the extent to which the company's outstanding debt obligations could be satisfied by cash on hand and a useful metric for investors to evaluate the company's leverage position. The company believes the net debt leverage ratio is a commonly used metric that management and investors use to assess the borrowing capacity of the company. The company believes total long-term debt (including the current portion) is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Net Debt.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment