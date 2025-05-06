Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results For Election Of Board Of Directors
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|(%) For
|Votes Withheld
|(%) Withheld
|James M. Estey
|106,873,651
|94.68%
|6,008,544
|5.32%
|Douglas P. Bloom
|111,845,680
|99.08%
|1,036,515
|0.92%
|Judy E. Cotte
|112,595,373
|99.75%
|286,822
|0.25%
|Heidi L. Dutton
|112,486,803
|99.65%
|395,392
|0.35%
|Maria A. Hooper
|112,290,167
|99.48%
|592,028
|0.52%
|Diane A. Kazarian
|112,185,767
|99.38%
|696,428
|0.62%
|Margaret C. Montana
|111,997,736
|99.22%
|884,459
|0.78%
|Khalid A. Muslih
|112,077,166
|99.29%
|805,029
|0.71%
|Craig V. Richardson
|112,325,407
|99.51%
|556,788
|0.49%
|Curtis D. Philippon
|112,520,215
|99.68%
|361,980
|0.32%
For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR+ at .
About Gibson
Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit .
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3077
Email: ...
Media Relations
Phone: (403) 476-6334
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment