Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results For Election Of Board Of Directors


2025-05-06 04:30:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) ("Gibson" or the "Company") announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company's hybrid annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025.

Voting Results

Name of Nominee Votes For (%) For Votes Withheld (%) Withheld
James M. Estey 106,873,651 94.68% 6,008,544 5.32%
Douglas P. Bloom 111,845,680 99.08% 1,036,515 0.92%
Judy E. Cotte 112,595,373 99.75% 286,822 0.25%
Heidi L. Dutton 112,486,803 99.65% 395,392 0.35%
Maria A. Hooper 112,290,167 99.48% 592,028 0.52%
Diane A. Kazarian 112,185,767 99.38% 696,428 0.62%
Margaret C. Montana 111,997,736 99.22% 884,459 0.78%
Khalid A. Muslih 112,077,166 99.29% 805,029 0.71%
Craig V. Richardson 112,325,407 99.51% 556,788 0.49%
Curtis D. Philippon 112,520,215 99.68% 361,980 0.32%


For complete voting results, please see the Report of Voting Results available through SEDAR+ at .

About Gibson
Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Phone: (403) 776-3077
Email: ...

Media Relations
Phone: (403) 476-6334
Email: ...

