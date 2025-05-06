INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Nyxoah S.A. - NYXH

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nyxoah S.A. ("Nyxoah" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NYXH ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Nyxoah and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 25, 2025, Nyxoah issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Approvable Letter regarding the Company's Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application for the Genio® system", which "means that Nyxoah's application for marketing the device in the United States substantially meets the requirements of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and the FDA's PMA implementing regulations . . . , and the FDA will approve the application subject to satisfactory completion of a manufacturing facilities, methods and controls review." Following Nyxoah's announcement, analysts projected that Genio's commercial launch would be delayed pending further review by the FDA.

On this news, Nyxoah's stock price fell $2.42 per share, or 21.36%, to close at $8.91 per share on March 26, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

