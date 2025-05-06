Somnigroup International Announces Multiple Mattress Firm Supplier Arrangements

DALLAS, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI , "Company" or "Somnigroup") today provided an update with respect to the Company's U.S. retail operations at Mattress Firm, Inc. ("Mattress Firm"). Mattress Firm is the largest mattress specialty retailer in the US. The Company announced today that Mattress Firm has signed supply arrangements with two leading bedding manufacturers.

Mattress Firm has entered into supply arrangements with Purple Innovation, Inc. ("Purple") and Leggett & Platt, Inc. ("Leggett & Platt"). These arrangements are for distribution and development of mattresses, foundations and other bedding related products across a range of price points that are consistent with Mattress Firm's customer focused merchandising plan. The expanded assortment of products is expected to be available at Mattress Firm starting in late 2025 and 2026.

Somnigroup Chairman and CEO Scott Thompson remarked, "We are excited Mattress Firm shoppers can find these innovative and high-quality products from Purple and Leggett & Platt. This assortment is complementary to our Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster and Sleepy's branded products, providing customers across the country with an enhanced selection of differentiated products to meet their sleep needs."

Thompson further added, "These products, and others, ensure Mattress Firm will meet its objective of servicing customers with different needs and preferences while also optimizing Somnigroup's owned brands."

About Somnigroup

Somnigroup (NYSE: SGI ) is the world's largest bedding company, dedicated to improving people's lives through better sleep. With superior capabilities in design, manufacturing, distribution and retail, we deliver breakthrough sleep solutions and serve the evolving needs of consumers in more than 100 countries worldwide through our fully-owned businesses, Tempur Sealy, Mattress Firm and Dreams. Our portfolio includes the most highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy®, Stearns & Foster®, and Sleepy's®, and our global omni-channel platform enables us to meet consumers wherever they shop, offering a personal connection and innovation to provide a unique retail experience and tailored solutions.

We seek to deliver long-term value for our shareholders through prudent capital allocation, including managing investments in our businesses. We are guided by our core value of Doing the Right Thing and committed to our global responsibility to protect the environment and the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit .

