Caribou Biosciences To Participate In The Bofa Securities 2025 Health Care Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced Rachel Haurwitz, PhD, Caribou's president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on May 13at 2:35 PM PDT.

For more information and a link to the webcast , visit the Events page on Caribou's website. Webcasts will be available on the Caribou website for at least 30 days after the event.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company's genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve activity against diseases. Caribou is focused on CB-010 and CB-011 as off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies that have the potential to provide broad access and rapid treatment for patients with hematologic malignancies. Follow us @CaribouBio and visit .

