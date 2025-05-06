Caribou Biosciences To Participate In The Bofa Securities 2025 Health Care Conference
For more information and a link to the webcast , visit the Events page on Caribou's website. Webcasts will be available on the Caribou website for at least 30 days after the event.
About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company's genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve activity against diseases. Caribou is focused on CB-010 and CB-011 as off-the-shelf CAR-T cell therapies that have the potential to provide broad access and rapid treatment for patients with hematologic malignancies. Follow us @CaribouBio and visit .
Caribou Biosciences, Inc. contacts:
Investors:
Amy Figueroa, CFA
Media:
Peggy Vorwald, PhD
