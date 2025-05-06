Airjoule Technologies Schedules Release Of First Quarter 2025 Results And Conference Call
To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor section of the AirJoule Technologies website at . To participate by phone, dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or +1-201-389-0877 (international).
An archived webcast will be available following the call.
About AirJoule Technologies Corporation
AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a water harvesting technology company and the developer of the AirJoule® system that produces pure distilled water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation. For more information, visit .
Contact
Investor Relations & Media:
Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance
