Airjoule Technologies Schedules Release Of First Quarter 2025 Results And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RONAN, Mont., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the“Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoulesystem for separating pure water from air, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 results after market close on Monday, May 12, 2025. Company management will host a conference call and Q&A session to discuss the results at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor section of the AirJoule Technologies website at . To participate by phone, dial 877-407-6184 (domestic) or +1-201-389-0877 (international).

An archived webcast will be available following the call.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a water harvesting technology company and the developer of the AirJoule® system that produces pure distilled water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation. For more information, visit .

