Nature's Sunshine Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results
|Net Sales by Operating Segment (Amounts in Thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
| Percent
Change
| Impact of
Currency
Exchange
| Percent
Change
Excluding
Impact of
Currency
|Asia
|$
|48,653
|$
|46,220
|5.3
|%
|$
|(2,214
|)
|10.1
|%
|Europe
|24,114
|22,296
|8.2
|(90
|)
|8.6
|North America
|35,018
|36,525
|(4.1
|)
|(166
|)
|(3.7
|)
|Latin America and Other
|5,463
|5,952
|(8.2
|)
|(271
|)
|(3.7
|)
|$
|113,248
|$
|110,993
|2.0
|%
|$
|(2,741
|)
|4.5
|%
Net sales in the first quarter increased 2% to $113.2 million compared to $111.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign exchange rates, net sales in the first quarter of 2025 increased 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Gross profit margin in the first quarter increased to 72.1% compared to 71.2% in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by price increases and effective savings initiatives.
Volume incentives as a percentage of net sales were 30.8% compared to 30.2% in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to the timing of promotional incentives and changes in market mix.
Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in the first quarter were $40.6 million compared to $40.8 million in the year‐ago quarter. The decrease was primarily related to the streamlining of our global expenses and reduced service fees due to China's lower net sales. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses were 35.8% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 36.7% in the year-ago quarter.
Operating income in the first quarter increased to $6.2 million, or 5.4% of net sales, compared to $4.6 million, or 4.2% of net sales, in the year-ago quarter.
Other income, net, in the first quarter of 2025 was $0.9 million compared to $31,000 in the first quarter of 2024. Other income, net, primarily consisted of foreign exchange gains that resulted from net changes in foreign currencies. The provision for income taxes was $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $2.2 million for the year-ago quarter.
GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $4.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to NSP China decreased to $0.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024.
Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter increased 20% to $11.0 million compared to $9.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven primarily by the aforementioned increase in net sales. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined here as net income from continuing operations before taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and certain noted adjustments. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA is provided in the attached financial tables.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.2 million in the prior year period. Capital expenditures during the three months ended March 31, 2025, totaled $1.1 million compared to $3.7 million in the comparable period of 2024. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 38,000 shares at a total cost of $0.5 million or $12.47 per share. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $86.5 million and zero debt.
Outlook
Nature's Sunshine continues to expect full year 2025 net sales to range between $445 - $470 million and adjusted EBITDA to range between $38 - $44 million.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its first quarter of 2025 results.
Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738
International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865
Conference ID: 16234
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature's Sunshine website here.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 20, 2025.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 1116234
About Nature's Sunshine Products
Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website,
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives, plans, strategies and financial results, including expected improvements in gross profit and gross margin. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as“believe,”“hope,”“may,”“anticipate,”“should,”“intend,”“plan,”“will,”“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“positioned,”“strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the following:
- failure to comply with laws and regulations relating to trade restrictions and export controls; laws and regulations regarding direct selling that may prohibit or restrict our ability to sell our products in some markets or require us to make changes to our business model in some markets; current and potential future extensive government regulations to which the Company's products, business practices and manufacturing activities are subject; registration of products for sale in foreign markets, or difficulty or increased cost of importing products into foreign markets; legal challenges to the Company's direct selling program or to the classification of its independent consultants; failure of the Company's independent consultants to comply with advertising laws; product liability claims; impact of anti-bribery laws, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; the Company's ability to attract and retain independent consultants; the loss of one or more key independent consultants who have a significant sales network; potential for increased liability and compliance costs relating to the Company's joint venture for operations in China with Fosun Industrial Co., Ltd.; the effect of fluctuating foreign exchange rates; liabilities and obligations arising from improper activity by the Company's independent consultants; changes to the Company's independent consultant compensation plans; geopolitical issues, conflicts or other global events; negative consequences resulting from difficult economic conditions, including the availability of liquidity or the willingness of the Company's customers to purchase products; risks associated with the manufacturing of the Company's products; supply chain disruptions, manufacturing interruptions or delays or the failure to accurately forecast customer demand; failure to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from our suppliers and deliver products to our independent consultants and customers; the impact of shifting tariff regimes and trade policies between U.S. and the other countries where we operate; uncertainties relating to the application of transfer pricing, duties, value-added taxes and other tax regulations, and changes thereto; failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; cybersecurity threats and exposure to data loss; the storage, processing and use of data, some of which contain personal information, are subject to complex and evolving privacy and data protection laws and regulations; reliance on information technology infrastructure; and the sufficiency of trademarks and other intellectual property rights.
These and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results are more fully detailed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in or incorporated by reference into this press release. Except as is required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We have included information which has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), adjusted EBITDA and net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations.
We utilize the non-GAAP measure of adjusted EBITDA in the evaluation of our operations and believe that this measure is a useful indicators of our ability to fund our business. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, U.S. GAAP net income as an indicator of our operating performance.
Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of Nature's Sunshine Products' performance in relation to other companies. We have included a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA, in the attached financial table.
Net sales in local currency removes, from net sales in U.S. dollars, the impact of changes in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and the functional currencies of our foreign subsidiaries. This is accomplished by translating the current period's net sales into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate the net sales for the previous comparable period.
We believe presenting the impact of foreign currency fluctuations is useful to investors because it allows a more meaningful comparison of net sales of our foreign operations from period to period. Net sales excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net sales in U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
With respect to our adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year 2025, a quantitative reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP information cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to warrant liabilities and stock based compensation. For the same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on our future GAAP financial results.
| NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share information)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|113,248
|$
|110,993
|Cost of sales
|31,651
|32,015
|Gross profit
|81,597
|78,978
|Operating expenses:
|Volume incentives
|34,844
|33,570
|Selling, general and administrative
|40,581
|40,784
|Operating income
|6,172
|4,624
|Other income:
|Interest and other income, net
|205
|63
|Interest expense
|(21
|)
|(12
|)
|Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
|753
|(20
|)
|937
|31
|Income before provision for income taxes
|7,109
|4,655
|Provision for income taxes
|2,225
|2,165
|Net income
|4,884
|2,490
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|137
|169
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
|$
|4,747
|$
|2,321
|Basic and diluted net income per common share:
|Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.12
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.12
|Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
|18,486
|18,828
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|18,846
|19,224
| NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|86,486
|$
|84,700
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $91 and $97, respectively
|11,413
|9,477
|Inventories
|64,928
|59,443
|Prepaid expenses and other
|7,955
|6,959
|Total current assets
|170,782
|160,579
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|37,701
|39,585
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|13,461
|12,799
|Restricted investment securities - trading
|937
|915
|Deferred income tax assets
|20,019
|17,644
|Other assets
|9,802
|9,333
|Total assets
|$
|252,702
|$
|240,855
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,865
|$
|8,912
|Accrued volume incentives and service fees
|22,697
|20,563
|Accrued liabilities
|24,859
|25,399
|Deferred revenue
|2,487
|2,774
|Income taxes payable
|6,542
|4,117
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|4,291
|3,927
|Total current liabilities
|70,741
|65,692
|Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits
|627
|628
|Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
|10,557
|10,277
|Deferred compensation payable
|937
|915
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|1,160
|1,007
|Other liabilities
|1,580
|1,345
|Total liabilities
|85,602
|79,864
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized, 18,474 and 18,483 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|115,146
|114,577
|Retained earnings
|62,154
|57,407
|Noncontrolling interest
|5,815
|5,678
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(16,015
|)
|(16,671
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|167,100
|160,991
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|252,702
|$
|240,855
| NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|4,884
|$
|2,490
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,499
|3,160
|Non-cash lease expense
|1,479
|1,197
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,300
|1,369
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,982
|)
|(157
|)
|Purchase of trading investment securities
|(61
|)
|(14
|)
|Proceeds from sale of trading investment securities
|1
|21
|Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments
|37
|(62
|)
|Foreign exchange losses (gains)
|(753
|)
|20
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,786
|)
|(1,136
|)
|Inventories
|(5,053
|)
|3,389
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,242
|)
|(2,415
|)
|Other assets
|(157
|)
|(409
|)
|Accounts payable
|644
|1,099
|Accrued volume incentives and service fees
|1,986
|(101
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|(1,116
|)
|(6,802
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(293
|)
|108
|Lease liabilities
|(1,502
|)
|(1,002
|)
|Income taxes payable
|2,283
|965
|Liability related to unrecognized tax benefits
|418
|415
|Deferred compensation payable
|23
|55
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,609
|2,190
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(1,110
|)
|(3,689
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,110
|)
|(3,689
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility
|735
|4,808
|Principal payments of revolving credit facility
|(735
|)
|(2,701
|)
|Payments related to tax withholding for net-share settled equity awards
|(255
|)
|(152
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|(476
|)
|(1,848
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(731
|)
|107
|Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|1,018
|(3,208
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|1,786
|(4,600
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|84,700
|82,373
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|$
|86,486
|$
|77,773
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
|$
|1,875
|$
|1,383
|Cash paid for interest
|15
|12
| NATURE'S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|4,884
|$
|2,490
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,499
|3,160
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,300
|1,369
|Other income, net*
|(937
|)
|(31
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|2,225
|2,165
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|10,971
|$
|9,153
* Other income, net is primarily comprised of foreign exchange gains, interest income, and interest expense.
