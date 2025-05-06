Lifeist Announces Leadership Changes To Advance Strategy Of Streamlining Operations And Improving Organizational Efficiency

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Lifeist” or the“Company”) (TSX.V: LFST; FRANKFURT: M5B0; OTCQB: LFSWF), a leading health and wellness company focused on acquiring, integrating, and building top wellness brands, announces changes to its management and board of directors as the Company advances its strategic initiatives to streamline operations and improve organizational efficiency.

Lifeist has appointed Lachlan McLeod, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, replacing Josh Hone. Mr. McLeod has served as a financial consultant to the Company since early February 2025 and brings Lifeist extensive public accounting and financial leadership experience. The Company also announces the resignation of Laurens Feenstra from the board of directors and the appointment of director Branden Spikes as chair of the board's compensation committee.

Mr. McLeod is founder of the financial consultancy Stornoway Consulting Corp. He previously served as the Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Adastra Holdings Ltd. and has over 10 years of accounting and finance experience. Mr. McLeod holds a BS in Economics and Business from the University of Victoria, along with a Diploma in Accounting from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

“The Lifeist team extends its sincere appreciation to Josh and Laurens for their leadership, insights, and dedication,” said CEO Andrea Judge.“Both Josh and Laurens have brought valuable perspectives to the team, particularly during times of strategic transition. We are grateful for their service and wish them nothing but success in their future endeavours.”

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist acquires, integrates, and builds top wellness brands that enhance global well-being. Lifeist's key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products. For more information, visit: .

Andrea Judge CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Email: ...

Matt Coltura

Investor Relations

Phone: 778-886-6200

Email: ...

