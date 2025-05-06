Rigetti Computing To Participate In Fireside Chat At 20Th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the“Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, announced today that Rigetti CEO, Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on May 9, 2025.

Information for the event is as follows:

Webcast registration link:

Presentation date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Investors can view a live webcast of the event by visiting the“Events” section of Rigetti's Investor Relations website at . A replay will be available at the same location for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti's 9-qubit NoveraTM QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer's existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at .

Rigetti Computing Media Contact:

