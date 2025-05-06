Newtekone, Inc. Reports Basic And Diluted EPS Of $0.36 And $0.35 For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
| NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|10,984
|$
|6,941
|Restricted cash
|23,368
|28,226
|Interest bearing deposits in banks
|259,782
|346,207
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|294,134
|381,374
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|14,127
|23,916
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|547,958
|372,286
|Loans held for sale, at LCM
|35,849
|58,803
|Loans held for investment, at fair value
|346,794
|369,746
|Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net of deferred fees and costs
|711,166
|621,651
|Allowance for credit losses
|(38,649
|)
|(30,233
|)
|Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net
|672,517
|591,418
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|3,862
|3,585
|Settlement receivable
|6,089
|52,465
|Joint ventures and other non-control investments, at fair value (cost of $54,493 and $44,039), respectively
|69,242
|57,678
|Goodwill and intangibles
|14,711
|14,752
|Right of use assets
|5,268
|5,688
|Servicing assets, at fair value
|20,215
|22,062
|Servicing assets, at LCM
|24,410
|24,195
|Other assets
|81,561
|60,636
|Assets held for sale
|-
|21,308
|Total assets
|$
|2,136,737
|$
|2,059,912
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|11,920
|$
|11,142
|Interest-bearing
|954,401
|961,910
|Total deposits
|966,321
|973,052
|Borrowings
|773,991
|708,041
|Dividends payable
|5,235
|5,233
|Lease liabilities
|6,012
|6,498
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|5,041
|2,244
|Due to participants
|35,580
|21,532
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|42,223
|40,806
|Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale
|-
|6,224
|Total liabilities
|1,834,403
|1,763,630
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 20 shares, 20 shares issued and outstanding)
|19,738
|19,738
|Common stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 199,980 shares, 26,343 and 24,680 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|527
|526
|Additional paid-in capital
|220,463
|218,266
|Retained earnings
|61,597
|57,773
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
|9
|(21
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|302,334
|296,282
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,136,737
|$
|2,059,912
|NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Interest income
|Debt securities available-for-sale
|$
|276
|$
|314
|$
|460
|Loans and fees on loans
|34,483
|30,546
|24,985
|Other interest earning assets
|3,131
|2,867
|1,622
|Total interest income
|37,890
|33,727
|27,067
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|9,845
|8,935
|5,576
|Notes and securitizations
|10,974
|12,027
|10,827
|Bank and FHLB borrowings
|3,138
|1,473
|1,758
|Total interest expense
|23,957
|22,435
|18,161
|Net interest income
|13,933
|11,292
|8,906
|Provision for credit losses
|13,505
|9,474
|4,015
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|428
|1,818
|4,891
|Noninterest income
|Dividend income
|1,686
|391
|386
|Net loss on loan servicing assets
|(3,652
|)
|(7,282
|)
|(1,735
|)
|Servicing income
|5,525
|5,165
|5,357
|Net gains on sales of loans
|12,961
|28,652
|20,292
|Net gain on loans under the fair value option
|18,077
|9,381
|2,798
|Technology and IT support income
|-
|5,388
|5,770
|Electronic payment processing income
|10,609
|10,640
|10,987
|Other noninterest income
|7,192
|11,739
|5,512
|Total noninterest income
|52,398
|64,074
|49,367
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits expense
|21,316
|17,486
|20,506
|Technology services expense
|-
|3,637
|3,408
|Electronic payment processing expense
|4,447
|4,901
|4,846
|Professional services expense
|3,435
|4,576
|4,565
|Other loan origination and maintenance expense
|4,417
|4,379
|2,244
|Depreciation and amortization
|146
|214
|532
|Other general and administrative costs
|7,416
|6,946
|5,058
|Total noninterest expense
|41,177
|42,139
|41,159
|Net income before taxes
|11,649
|23,753
|13,099
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2,282
|5,429
|3,449
|Net income
|9,367
|18,324
|9,650
|Dividends to preferred shareholders
|(400
|)
|(400
|)
|(400
|)
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|8,967
|$
|17,924
|$
|9,250
|Earnings per Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.38
|Diluted
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.69
|$
|0.38
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Ratios for three month periods ended have been annualized based on calendar days.
|NewtekOne, Inc.
|As of and for the three months ended
|(dollars and number of shares in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|9,367
|$
|18,324
|$
|9,650
|Tax-adjusted amortization of intangibles
|117
|55
|384
|Dividend on preferred equity
|(400
|)
|(400
|)
|(400
|)
|Numerator: Adjusted net income
|9,084
|17,979
|9,634
|Average Total Shareholders' Equity1
|299,308
|279,853
|237,831
|Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP)
|19,738
|19,738
|19,738
|Average Common Shareholders' Equity1
|279,570
|260,115
|218,093
|Return on Average Equity
|12.7
|%
|26.0
|%
|16.3
|%
|Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles1
|15,130
|29,939
|30,060
|Denominator: Average Tangible Common Equity1
|$
|264,440
|$
|230,176
|$
|188,033
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity1
|13.9
|%
|31.1
|%
|20.6
|%
|Return on Average Assets
|Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|9,367
|$
|18,324
|$
|9,650
|Denominator: Average Assets1
|2,098,325
|1,787,859
|1,404,554
|Return on Average Assets1
|1.81
|%
|4.08
|%
|2.76
|%
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
|Net Income before Taxes (GAAP)
|$
|11,649
|$
|23,753
|$
|13,099
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses (GAAP)
|13,505
|9,474
|4,015
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue1,2
|$
|25,154
|$
|33,227
|$
|17,114
|Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (PPROA)
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue1,2
|$
|25,154
|$
|33,227
|$
|17,114
|Denominator: Average Assets1
|2,098,325
|1,787,859
|1,404,554
|Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets1
|4.86
|%
|7.39
|%
|4.90
|%
|NewtekOne, Inc.
|As of and for the three months ended
|(dollars and number of shares in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Efficiency Ratio
|Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP)
|$
|41,177
|$
|42,139
|$
|41,159
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|13,933
|11,292
|8,906
|Non-Interest Income (GAAP)
|52,398
|64,074
|49,367
|Denominator: Total Income
|$
|66,331
|$
|75,366
|$
|58,273
|Efficiency Ratio1
|62.1
|%
|55.9
|%
|70.6
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|Net interest income
|13,933
|11,292
|8,906
|Average interest-earning assets
|1,860,221
|1,603,858
|1,225,609
|Net Interest Margin1
|3.04
|%
|2.80
|%
|2.92
|%
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)
|$
|302,334
|$
|296,282
|$
|254,132
|Deduct: Goodwill and Intangibles (GAAP)
|14,711
|29,581
|29,944
|Numerator: Total Tangible Book Value1
|$
|287,623
|$
|266,701
|$
|224,188
|Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding
|26,343
|26,291
|24,715
|Tangible Book Value Per Share1
|$
|10.92
|$
|10.14
|$
|9.07
|Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
|Total Tangible Book Value1
|$
|287,623
|$
|266,701
|$
|224,188
|Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP)
|19,738
|19,738
|19,738
|Numerator: Tangible Book Value Per Common Share1
|$
|267,885
|$
|246,963
|$
|204,450
|Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding
|26,343
|26,291
|24,715
|Tangible Book Value Per Common Share1
|$
|10.17
|$
|9.39
|$
|8.27
|1Non-GAAP financial measure.
|2PPNR is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense before adjusting for the provision for credit losses for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses.
Legal Disclaimer:
